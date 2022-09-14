ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Rockford suspect committed "suicide by cop"

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is "Suicide Awareness Month," and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one's own life […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Illinois Health
Winnebago County, IL
Rockford, IL
Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant

The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID. Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It's three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

