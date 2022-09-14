Read full article on original website
WIFR
Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation were released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed against the corrections officer who found an inmate alone in their cell and unresponsive. David C. Reimann was found still and not breathing in his cell in April 2022 at...
Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police informant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man has been found guilty of murder after killing a confidential informant. Preston Scott, 27, killed David Foley on the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue on April 2, 2020, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. Foley had previously worked as a confidential informant for the Rockford […]
Rockford suspect committed “suicide by cop”
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday. A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life […]
Winnebago jail inmate died of ruptured ulcer, review finds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical review has revealed that an inmate who died in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in April died from a ruptured ulcer. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th. Video evidence showed Reimann […]
Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that. The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a […]
Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down to lesser charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week. Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd. On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road. On […]
Body camera footage shows deadly Rockford Police shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting was released by the Rockford Police Department Friday. Police responded to a house on Linden Road after a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was threatening her, and he would do a suicide by cop if she tried to […]
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the "mastermind" of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County.
Shane Bouma pleads guilty to killing elderly Machesney Park woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman last year entered a plea of guilty Friday during a hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher. As part of an open plea, 42-year-old Shane Bouma pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, charges relating to the death of 74-year-old Ellen […]
nbc15.com
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week. Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael...
Police: 6 Freeport residents arrested for planning to sell drugs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Freeport residents were arrested Friday for reportedly planning to sell drugs. The Freeport Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police State Line Area Narcotics Team, served 12 felony arrest warrants in the culmination of drug investigations. Alexander Dickens, 52, was arrested for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He […]
Acquitted murder suspect sent to federal prison on gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shazariyah Hibbett, acquitted in a 2018 Rockford murder, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for gun possession. According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop a car driven by Kenesha Holliman around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, near the intersection of Elm and […]
starvedrock.media
Convicted Cocaine Dealer From Mendota Hauled In On Warrant
The long arm of the law has caught up with a number of people who've been wanted on warrants. La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Ashley Gaines in the 700 block of Meadowview Lane in Mendota. Mendota police helped in the arrest. Gaines had been wanted for a probation violation in La Salle County. She needs 50 thousand dollars to bond out.
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Winnebago County Health Department offering Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19
WINNEBAGO COUNTY - The Winnebago county health department offers the antiviral treatment Paxlovid for anyone who tests positive for COVID. Paxlovid is an oral medication used to treat COVID-19. It’s three tablets taken twice a day for five days. Anyone 12 and older who test positive for the virus can schedule an appointment to receive this treatment from the Winnebago county health department.
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
WIFR
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WIFR
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
