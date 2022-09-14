ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

United Way kicks off Day of Caring with breakfast at ABC Supply Stadium

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — Wednesday marked the United Way Blackhawk Region’s Day of Caring.

The group kicked off the day with breakfast at ABC Supply Stadium. Organizers said 375 showed up to grab a meal, and over 560 will volunteer at a project in the community Wednesday.

“We want to spur volunteerism, really encourage people to give back to their local communities,” regional CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said. “One of the best ways you can do that is by giving to United Way.”

Volunteers headed out to 50 projects including landscaping, planting, and helping the Salvation Army get ready to serve community meals for the first time since the pandemic.

“It gives volunteers a chance to get out of the office, roll up their sleeves, and feel really good about what it means to live united,” Fanning-Penny said. “It also helps our non-profit agencies accomplish important work that might have otherwise stayed on their to-do list.”

This is the 10th anniversary of the United Way in the Blackhawk Region. Over the last decade, the group has invested over $20.7 million back into the area.

