Read full article on original website
Related
Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
The Super Mario Sunshine Easter Egg You'll Find In A Splatoon 3 Boss Fight
"Splatoon 3" is finally out and early fan and critic reactions are indicating that it's a great addition to the series. It offers a host of new features and game modes along with the old, paint splattering gameplay that fans have come to love. As it turns out, the game also offers a fun little Easter egg that fans of "Super Mario Sunshine" may notice.
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
Splatoon 3's Salmon Run: The King Salmonid Encounter Explained
"Splatoon 3," Nintendo's latest colorful third-person shooter in which the Inklings fight each other by painting all over the map, is now available. The third game in the series, "Splatoon 3" offers both new game modes (like Table Turf Battle) and plenty of returning favorites. For instance, "Splatoon 3" sees the return of Salmon Run, a PvE-style horde mode, bringing new twists on the classic mode.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
How To Turn Off Splatoon 3's Motion Controls
"Splatoon 3" is part of what some have already called the best year ever for Nintendo fans in recent times. After five years, Nintendo's paint-based shooter series is finally seeing its newest addition, and early reactions from critics and fans have all said that it's pretty awesome. While Nintendo had to crack down on cheaters before the game was released, it's still an exciting time for "Splatoon" fans.
Metal: Hellsinger: How To Beat Voke's Red Judge Aspect
"Metal: Hellsinger," the heavy metal rhythm game that is also a first-person-shooter inspired by "Doom," is now available for everyone to play. That means you can hop into levels and do your best to beat the demons on beat, while also aiming for a high score. While the main campaign only takes between 4 to 6 hours to complete, there is plenty of fast-paced high energy action to please gamers. For anyone on the fence about "Metal: Hellsinger," critics were impressed with the game, with the main criticism being that the game feels a bit short. Here's how to beat Voke's Red Judge Aspect in "Metal: Hellsinger."
Splatoon 3: The Best Ways To Use The Zipcaster
"Splatoon 3" is finally here, and those critics are all saying the same thing: "Splatoon 3" is loads of fun, and there's plenty for players to look forward to. Those seeking to jump into the squiddy fun after playing "Splatoon 2" should make sure they grab their save data bonus of Gold Sheldon Licenses. Doing so will help them on their way to nabbing some of the newest gear, including the high-octane Zipcaster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
The SNES Action RPG You Likely Never Played
The Super Nintendo hit shelves in North America in 1991, and many gamers who owned one are likely to remember it fondly. The follow-up to the original Nintendo Entertainment System was a hit with fans and had no shortage of great games to play; in fact, some of Nintendo's biggest franchises produced stellar hits on the console (per VentureBeat). From the best-selling SNES game of all time: "Super Mario World," to a host of other classics that fans hope will come to Nintendo Switch Online, there's a long list of great SNES games that are bound to fill some gamers with nostalgia.
MultiVersus: The Best Signature Perks For Batman
"MultiVersus," the platform fighter from WB Games, has made quite a name for itself with iconic characters and a passionate community that the studio addresses regularly. Whether responding to backlash about changes to characters like Velma or fixing the most annoying parts of the games, WB Games is making it clear that fan voices are vital. The game itself is a testament to that, featuring iconic characters from across franchises and incorporating systems that let gamers their play style.
Splatoon 3 Is Exceeding All Expectations
Early "Splatoon 3" reactions were all saying the same thing, with critics praising the game as a strong continuation of the series. With save data bonuses for players moving on from "Splatoon 2," new multiplayer maps and weapons, and an always active Salmon Run mode with several new boss enemies including the King Salmonid encounter, there's plenty of reasons for both longtime fans and those new to the franchise to dive in.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Metal: Hellsinger?
"Metal: Hellsinger," the new "Doom"-inspired first-person shooter rhythm game from The Outsiders, is set to release on September 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Before the game launches, critics have been saying what they think about the game and diving into its intense gameplay and heavy soundtrack. Since "Metal: Hellsinger" is focused on racking up high scores on smaller levels, fans may be wondering how much content to expect on launch day.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
Street Fighter 6: How To Get Into The Closed Beta
The latest entry in the venerable "Street Fighter" series is finally on the way with the upcoming release of "Street Fighter 6." Fans are eager to get their hands on the sequel that's expected to change the series, but no release date has been announced yet. However, we do know the game is slated to launch in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. While gamers will have to wait until sometime next year to play the full game, a lucky few will get to check out "Street Fighter 6" while it's still in development, thanks to a closed beta beginning in October. Capcom revealed the beta with a new trailer that's light on fighting but heavy on great music, dancing, and other exciting details.
Why Yakuza Might Never Come To Nintendo Switch
While the "Yakuza" series continues to expand its access across a variety of game platforms, it appears that won't include the Nintendo Switch for the foreseeable future. During PlayStation's most recent State of Play - which also included the surprise announcement of "Tekken 8" – the publisher revealed that a beloved "Yakuza" spin-off was getting western localization for the first time. "Yakuza: Ishin," which places series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in 1860s Japan as a samurai, has been remade and is set for release February 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC. That same day also brought the news that a pair of other "Yakuza" spin-offs, "Judgment" and "Lost Judgment," are now available on PC.
Is Trackmania Cross-Platform?
In 2020, Ubisoft went through the archives and brought back an old racing franchise. Functioning as both a remake of "Trackmania Nations" and a soft reboot of the series as a whole, "Trackmania" released on PC after a four-year hiatus following the previous entry, "TrackMania Turbo," in 2016. "Trackmania" received mixed reviews from critics. The highlights included its gameplay and in-depth track editor, but it drew disapproval for locking its best content behind a paywall. About three years after the game's PC debut, others will have the chance to give "Trackmania" a try and see if it's right for them.
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Kirby Game Of All Time
Kirby is perhaps one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with the little guy even earning a Grammy. It's hard to believe that Kirby almost didn't become video game character, especially given how beloved he is among fans. That doesn't mean every single Kirby game has been a hit, however. One Kirby game in particular, "Kirby Mass Attack," didn't quite meet expectations, selling a mere 1.06 million copies, according to an official Nintendo financial briefing. This is a far cry from the highest-selling Kirby title, "Kirby's Dream Land," which sold a whopping 5.13 million copies (per Nintendo Wire).
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0