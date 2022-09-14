For nearly six decades the old Rockaway Beach Branch of the Long Island Rail Road sat abandoned and fell into disrepair along a 3.5-mile stretch of central and southern Queens. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, Mayor Eric Adams came to Forest Hills to announce a $35 million investment for the design and construction of the Metropolitan Hub, phase one of a new multi-phase greenway and park called QueensWay that will transform the city-owned corridor in Forest Hills into a five-acre park.

