ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
politicsny.com

Mayor announces $35M investment in QueensWay project that will connect several Queens neighborhoods with massive greenway

For nearly six decades the old Rockaway Beach Branch of the Long Island Rail Road sat abandoned and fell into disrepair along a 3.5-mile stretch of central and southern Queens. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, Mayor Eric Adams came to Forest Hills to announce a $35 million investment for the design and construction of the Metropolitan Hub, phase one of a new multi-phase greenway and park called QueensWay that will transform the city-owned corridor in Forest Hills into a five-acre park.
QUEENS, NY
politicsny.com

City teams up with NYCHA and NYC Parks to build open community spaces

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his planned collaboration with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks) to develop and build new community spaces. These plans include a $23 million mayoral investment which will fund a pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Queens lawmaker introduces legislation to improve accessibility, expand employment opportunities for disability community across city agencies

City Council Member Linda Lee on Wednesday, Sept. 14 introduced two bills to improve accessibility across city agencies and expand employment opportunities for New York City’s disabled community. “As a social worker, and now as chair of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions, I’ve seen how the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy