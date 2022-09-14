Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
IN THIS ARTICLE
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway
Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
yourbigsky.com
Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Los Angeles
Locals discuss the faux pas that visitors often make in LA and what to do instead.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
localemagazine.com
From Tried-and-True to Hidden Gems, These Are the 9 Best Sushi Spots on the Westside of LA
If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Westside of Los Angeles is home to sandy beaches, amazing surf and stellar sushi. Whether you prefer traditional nigiri and sashimi or enjoy creative rolls with tasty twists, dining near the ocean means having access to some of the best seafood in the city. In addition to the fancier and more expensive spots, there are also some low-key joints that are sure to surprise you. From Santa Monica to Marina Del Rey, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots on the Westside of LA for sushi, sashimi and sake! Best Sushi Westside LA.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert
A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
Canyon News
DJ Kyle Guy Attacked And Left Unable To Walk
HOLLYWOOD—36-year-old Kyle Guy, who is a known DJ in the Hollywood area, was attacked as he was walking home after a performance on August 27. In the early hours of that morning, Guy witnessed two men fighting in the street as he was waiting to cross the intersection of Iver and Hollywood Boulevard. One of the men noticed Guy and began to attack him. His knees were kicked in repeatedly, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to move. He tore both patellar tendons and needed surgery immediately. He remained in the hospital for seven days.
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
Comments / 0