ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Update: Cass County Man in Custody on Assault and Other Charges

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBIpc_0hvCf0Vn00

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic.

According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.

Authorities arrested Davenport on September 6 and charged him with 1st-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony (serious injury), willful injury, causing bodily harm, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Davenport is held in the Cass County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

No other details are being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Atlantic Police in the investigation.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Charged with Assault on a Peach Officer

(Red Oak) A Red Oak Man faces charges following an incident with a Peace Officer. Police responded to the United Group Insurance parking lot at around 11:41 in Red Oak for a report of a man on the highway yelling that he was going to kill people. Officers found 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kennersley at N. 3rd and E. Market Streets are swinging a metal object and attempting to hit the patrol cruiser. Kennersely took off and failed to obey the Officers orders to stop, and at one point, he turned around, walked toward an officer, and attempted to strike him with that same metal object. The Officer deployed his taser and took Kennersley into custody without further incident.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eleven arrests and one citation between September 1st and September 16th. SK Kovac, 22, of Atlantic, was arrested September 1st for Public Intoxication. Owen Henson, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested September 3rd for Disorderly Conduct. Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested September 4th...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday at Levy and Sycamore Streets. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jose Luis Carreon of Laredo, Texas, and 23-year-old Moesha Unique Garcia of Creston, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police cited and released Garcia and Carreon on a promise to appear. Creston...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on Page County Inmate Death

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
truecrimedaily

Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
OMAHA, NE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident

A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KETV.com

14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Cass County Sheriff’s Office updates crane accident info. & 1 other accident

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), provided an update for our earlier reports on a crane accident that took place last week. Officials say at around 3-p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8th, emergency responders were called to the area about one-quarter of a mile east of the intersection of Pella Road and 765th Street, on Pella Road, for a bridge collapsing under the load of a crane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire

Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
OMAHA, NE
theperrynews.com

Perry man with vicious dogs arrested for interference

A Perry man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he refused to sign in receipt of municipal infractions for vicious dogs. Marco Francis Roeder, 25, of 1517 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with interference with official acts. The incident began about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lucinda Street, where...
PERRY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident

PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022

3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
JEFFERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda police chief, superintendent comment on hazing probe

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities say no charges will be filed in connection with an investigation into an alleged school hazing incident. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms to KMA News Clarinda School District officials contacted his office in late August to assist in the investigation into the incident at Clarinda High School, in which two students allegedly harassed another student.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County

(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Cass County

(Cass Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Cass County on September 3rd. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 10:37 AM, Emergency Responders were called to the area of 780th and 260th Street for a two-vehicle accident with injury. A 2022 Chevrolet Equinox being operated by Lisa Henkenius, of Bridgewater, was traveling Southbound on 780th Street, approaching 260th Street. A 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 being operated by Patrick Fisher, of Pearland, Texas, left a field entrance traveling westbound at this same time. As the Dodge Ram proceeded into 780th, its front passenger corner struck the driver’s side of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to leave the roadway and enter the west ditch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy