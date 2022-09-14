Update: Cass County Man in Custody on Assault and Other Charges

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic.

According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.

Authorities arrested Davenport on September 6 and charged him with 1st-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony (serious injury), willful injury, causing bodily harm, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Davenport is held in the Cass County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

No other details are being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Atlantic Police in the investigation.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.