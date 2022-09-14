ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports.  Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated.  Heupel's raise makes him ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium

It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girls soccer team were tabbed as the number one team in the country. That’s according to the united soccer coaches high school rankings. The defending state champions carried their winning ways into the 2022 season. They extended their winning streak to eight straight...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. The poultry exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Fair has been shut down after news that a strain of deadly bird flu had been detected in Tennessee, according to fair officials.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WDEF

How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Mostly dry for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday and the start of this weekend! The sun will mix with clouds for must of the day, but that won’t hold our temperatures back very much. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

