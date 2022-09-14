Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports. Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated. Heupel's raise makes him ...
Tennessee to retire Chris Lofton’s jersey this season
The University of Tennessee will retire the jersey of Chris Lofton, the SEC all-time 3-point leader, during the upcoming basketball season.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium
It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
wvlt.tv
Bearden soccer continues to ride wave of success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girls soccer team were tabbed as the number one team in the country. That’s according to the united soccer coaches high school rankings. The defending state champions carried their winning ways into the 2022 season. They extended their winning streak to eight straight...
WBIR
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
WDEF
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
5starpreps.com
Jefferson County wins fourth game in a row; tops Morristown East, 35-12, in Morristown
MORRISTOWN – There were peaks and valleys for Jefferson County and strong-armed junior quarterback Izaiah Hall Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium. But the outcome was never really in doubt as the Patriots knocked off region foe Morristown East 35-12.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
Business as usual after Smoky Mountain Air Show
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
wvlt.tv
Mostly dry for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday and the start of this weekend! The sun will mix with clouds for must of the day, but that won’t hold our temperatures back very much. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
