ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

California's Mosquito Fire Quadruples In Size (PHOTOS)

The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 10 square miles. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning. Photos show burned out cars and firefighters battling the blaze. The Mosquito Fire, burning in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, quadrupled in size by Thursday morning. The blaze is now more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact

As personal histories go, the Varian family has a story arc that would rival any concocted by a Hollywood screenwriter. Over three generations, the Varians have included artists, star athletes, renowned ranchers and an inventor who helps defeat Nazis to renowned ranchers. Their story is featured in “The Varian Brothers,”...
ECONOMY
Star 93.9

Amber Heard Sells $1.1 Million Yucca Valley Home Featuring Custom Wooden Bridge (PHOTOS)

Amber Heard's former home in Yucca Valley, Calif., sits on nearly six acres and is over 2,400 square feet. The stunning desert house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Heard purchased the hideaway home in 2019. The actress paid $570,000 for the house which features a custom wooden bridge that leads to a gazebo with a bird's eye view of the neighborhood. The house also includes high-end appliances, concrete floors and a bar with a wine cooler.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#San Francisco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Carmel Partners
SFGate

The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy