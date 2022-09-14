Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
California's Mosquito Fire Quadruples In Size (PHOTOS)
The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 10 square miles. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning. Photos show burned out cars and firefighters battling the blaze. The Mosquito Fire, burning in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, quadrupled in size by Thursday morning. The blaze is now more than...
'Selling The OC' Star Alexandra Rose Left Texas & Became A Millionaire Realtor In California
Netflix's new rendition of the real estate series, Selling Sunset, shows all the drama at the Oppenheim Group's newest office in Orange County, CA. We meet the housing empire's employees as they star in the spin-off reality show, Selling The OC. Cast member, Alexandra Rose, is considered one of the...
AOL Corp
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
As personal histories go, the Varian family has a story arc that would rival any concocted by a Hollywood screenwriter. Over three generations, the Varians have included artists, star athletes, renowned ranchers and an inventor who helps defeat Nazis to renowned ranchers. Their story is featured in “The Varian Brothers,”...
Amber Heard Sells $1.1 Million Yucca Valley Home Featuring Custom Wooden Bridge (PHOTOS)
Amber Heard's former home in Yucca Valley, Calif., sits on nearly six acres and is over 2,400 square feet. The stunning desert house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Heard purchased the hideaway home in 2019. The actress paid $570,000 for the house which features a custom wooden bridge that leads to a gazebo with a bird's eye view of the neighborhood. The house also includes high-end appliances, concrete floors and a bar with a wine cooler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
Comments / 0