Amber Heard's former home in Yucca Valley, Calif., sits on nearly six acres and is over 2,400 square feet. The stunning desert house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Heard purchased the hideaway home in 2019. The actress paid $570,000 for the house which features a custom wooden bridge that leads to a gazebo with a bird's eye view of the neighborhood. The house also includes high-end appliances, concrete floors and a bar with a wine cooler.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO