Public Health

24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
Deseret News

Why the U.S. is now part of polio’s ‘world outbreak’

The United States has officially joined the list of about 30 countries worldwide where polio is circulating. The announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday comes because the poliovirus is spreading in New York after a 20-year-old man from an Orthodox Jewish community in a New York City suburb was diagnosed in July with the nation’s first polio case since 2013.
The Atlantic

Polio Is Exploiting a Very Human Weakness

In 1988, the World Health Assembly announced a very ambitious goal: Polio was to be vanquished by the year 2000. It was a reach, sure, but feasible. Although highly infectious, polioviruses affect only people, and don’t hide out in wild animals; with two extraordinarily effective vaccines in regular use, they should be possible to snuff out. Thanks to a global inoculation campaign, infections had, for years, been going down, down, down.
Fortune

Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know Anthony Fauci outside the U.S.

Bill Gates warns the world is on track to miss almost all of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals its leaders committed to hitting by 2030. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies.
The Independent

China earthquake: 21 dead as Sichuan rocked by powerful 6.8-magnitude tremor

At least 21 people have died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state television reported. The earthquake hit at 12.52pm local time, and the United States Geological Survey [USGS] estimates that over a million residents experienced the strong tremors in the quake’s aftermath.The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was in Luding county at a depth of 16km, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.Chengdu resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press: “There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because...
MedicalXpress

End of COVID pandemic in sight: WHO

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic. Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since being identified in late 2019, last week fell to the lowest level...
The Independent

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted to European and American parents as children have so far filed applications demanding South Korea’s government to investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also called for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The 283 applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission through Tuesday...
AOL Corp

A new virus to worry about: EV-D68 can cause paralysis in children

Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that, in rare cases, can send children to the hospital or lead to permanent paralysis. In an advisory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an increase last month in the number of children hospitalized for severe respiratory illness — including enterovirus D68, or EV-D68.
GMA

CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
The Hill

Christians in the US may become a minority group by 2070, report says

Story at a glance In the United States, fewer individuals are identifying as Christian for various reasons.  To better understand what the nation’s religious landscape may look like in 2070, researchers assessed four different models based on survey responses and datasets. Each of the models documented a steady decrease in those identifying as Christian and…
International Business Times

Children, Women Suffer From Water-borne Diseases As Pakistan Floods Recede

Children and women are becoming more vulnerable as tens of thousands of people suffer from infectious and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed and UNICEF said on Friday, as the total death toll from the inundation surpassed 1,500. As flood waters begin to drain away, which officials say...
Daily Mail

No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'

Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
