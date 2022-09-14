Read full article on original website
FedEx warning sends shudders down the market, economy
FedEx is sounding the alarm about the global economy, with the shipping giant's weak quarter ricocheting across markets, and hinting at a broader — and potentially deep — downturn. Why it matters: The diversity of goods flowing through FedEx's network serves as a barometer of the broader economy's...
Americans are feeling better about the economy, but inflation worries still loom
Minneapolis (CNN Business) — Americans continue to feel slightly better about the economy as gas prices retreat from their early summer highs. Consumer sentiment in September notched up to its highest level since April, according to the latest survey from the University of Michigan. Preliminary data released Friday showed an increase in the consumer sentiment index to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August.
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
FedEx warning drives worst decline in stock, deepens slowdown fears
Sept 16 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's shares had their worst day ever and closed at the lowest price since early pandemic months, after the delivery heavyweight pulled its forecast, feeding into fears of a global demand slowdown while piling more pressure on its new chief executive for a quick turnaround.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
Why the stock market keeps falling: The end of zero interest rates
With monetary policy, what matters most is the destination, not the journey. What ultimately shapes the economy and markets is not a central bank's tactical moves, but how much it eventually raises interest rates. Driving the news: Now, a seismic shift is underway in the outlook for the so-called terminal...
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hikes poised to make the US national debt even more expensive
The Federal Reserve is leading a ruthless campaign to crush persistently high inflation with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. While most of the recent attention on the U.S. central bank has been focused on whether policymakers will succeed in reducing prices without dragging the economy into a recession, there is another major consequence of higher interest rates: Potential damage to the U.S. government's finances.
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
Shell taps new CEO amid transition push
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at year's end after nine years that included new climate initiatives and weathering the shock of the COVID pandemic. Why it matters: Wael Sawan, currently head of Shell's integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions unit, will replace van Beurden as CEO of one of the world's most powerful energy companies.
Communications role in the war for talent
Fifty percent of employees are actively looking for new jobs, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) research. Why it matters: Most leave because they don’t feel connected to the company’s mission, values or strategy — but smart communicators can turn disconnected employees into super fans. State of...
FOXBusiness
Consumers expect inflation to drop significantly by next year, New York Fed survey says
Consumers expect prices to fall across most areas of spending, according to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the August 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations, consumers said they expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7% a year from now. That's an improvement from the Fed's July survey, in which respondents said they expected the rate to be at 6.2% next year.
CNBC
Charts suggest oil will bounce short term then head lower, Jim Cramer says
Oil's current run will likely be short-lived as it's poised to fall later this fall, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that oil could run to the mid-$90s by early to mid-October, but at that point, she expects it to peak," the "Mad Money" host said.
IMF head concedes, ‘We were proven wrong’ about inflation. Says central bankers must be ‘stubborn’ in fighting it
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva pointed to Omicron, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and climate change as reasons why inflation has stayed high. The director of the International Monetary Fund thinks that inflation has proved more “stubborn” than expected, and that the world’s central bankers need to be just “as stubborn in fighting it.”
Regulators now one step closer to reining in "Buy now, pay later" companies
“Buy now, pay later” services are about to be tamed. Driving the news: Earlier today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created after the financial crisis to regulate predatory lending practices, issued its much-anticipated report on how it might oversee companies like Affirm and Afterpay. Why it matters: The pay-by-installment...
Investors with $39 tln urge govts to plan fossil fuel phase out
BOSTON/LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - (This September 13 story was corrected to fix the name of group to "Investor Agenda," not "Investor Alliance," in last paragraph) Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans.
The new tax on SPACs
The sagging SPAC market didn't need another problem. But it's got one. Driving the news: The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks, and corporate tax attorneys are warning that it could be applied to SPAC redemptions. A newly formed SPAC called Four Leaf Acquisition noted...
Companies look for new ways to reach deskless employees
Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer. Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover. To curtail...
