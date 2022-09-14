ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Russia in Ukraine sees breakdown in command and control as troops withdraw in 'panic': UK intelligence

Russia’s command and control in Ukraine is seeing a breakdown, U.K. intelligence said in a Thursday update, noting that some Russia troops were withdrawing in "panic." Ukraine has made some significant advancements in the northern region of Kharkiv since first launching a long-awaited major counter-offensive earlier this month, and according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, some 400 towns and cities have been "liberated," including strategically important positions like Izium.
Fox News

Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia following violent clashes

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., touched down with a congressional delegation in Armenia in the wake of violence along the border with Azerbaijan. "Our congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia and a stable and secure Caucasus region," Pelosi said in a statement Saturday.
The Guardian

EU calls for war crimes tribunal after mass graves found in Ukraine

The EU presidency has called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine. “In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” said Jan Lipavský, foreign minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
The Independent

Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled

Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
