Russia in Ukraine sees breakdown in command and control as troops withdraw in 'panic': UK intelligence
Russia’s command and control in Ukraine is seeing a breakdown, U.K. intelligence said in a Thursday update, noting that some Russia troops were withdrawing in "panic." Ukraine has made some significant advancements in the northern region of Kharkiv since first launching a long-awaited major counter-offensive earlier this month, and according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, some 400 towns and cities have been "liberated," including strategically important positions like Izium.
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia following violent clashes
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., touched down with a congressional delegation in Armenia in the wake of violence along the border with Azerbaijan. "Our congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia and a stable and secure Caucasus region," Pelosi said in a statement Saturday.
EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world’s leaders will reconvene on the river’s edge in New York this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly, an exercise in multilateralism born from the hope for lasting peace that followed World War II.
EU calls for war crimes tribunal after mass graves found in Ukraine
The EU presidency has called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine. “In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent,” said Jan Lipavský, foreign minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled
Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
Mom-and-pop shops in America should be able to compete with sweatshops in China: Joey Jones
Fox News contributor Joey Jones slammed manufacturing "very deeply tied to sweatshops in China" amid rapper Kanye West criticizing Gap's "commitments" to the Chinese on "The Five." KANYE WEST DEFENDS SELLING YEEZY GAP CLOTHES IN LARGE BAGS : 'NOT HERE TO SIT UP AND APOLOGIZE ABOUT MY IDEAS" JOEY JONES:...
China's Xi outlines world strategy in speech ahead of unprecedented 3rd term: 'expand security cooperation'
Chinese President Xi Jinping this week declared his country the leader not just of the world but of socialist nations as he criticized other nations that abandoned socialism for the "Western model." "Many developing countries look at China with envy and want to learn about our governance experience. Socialism with...
