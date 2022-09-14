Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
TikTok just launched a BeReal clone called TikTok Now
“TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera,” the company’s blog reads. “You’ll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you’re up to.”
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
TechCrunch
Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis
We first saw some of the illustrations of these 31 emojis — one of the lowest number of additions in the past few years — back in July. Now that they are approved, phone manufacturers, operating system makers and app makers will implement their own versions to bring them to your devices. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects.
TechCrunch
Walmart introduces virtual try-on tech which uses customers’ own photos to model the clothing
The virtual try-on technology hails from Walmart’s 2021 acquisition of the startup Zeekit. The computer vision and neural network-powered feature is capable of analyzing catalog images of garments to create a dressed image. The use of neural networks helps to determine the different variations of a product, including size, color and other factors — like fabric draping or sleeve length, for example.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
CNBC
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen using a new app that everyone's downloading
IOS 16 allows users with an iPhone 8 or later to customize their home screens with widgets. The third-party app Top Widgets is now the second most popular app in Apple's App Store. Widgets are especially useful on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when using the new always-on...
ZDNet
iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
TechCrunch
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
itechpost.com
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators
TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
technewstoday.com
How to Download Apps on Roku TV?
If you have a Roku TV, you might not have many channels that come along with your Roku subscription. But, you can still access extensive lists of free and premium channels on your Roku devices. You can download your preferred apps and enjoy streaming your favorite channel on your Roku TV.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Everything is Workspace now, as Google doubles down on app branding
Throughout 2021, we saw several Google-branded services line up and take their place under one of two large umbrella categories — Google One or Google Workspace. Google presents the former as its paid solution for users who want access to additional Google Drive cloud storage (plus exclusive in-app features, like more editing tools for Photos), while the latter is for professionals and businesses of all sizes. Google Keep has been part of Workspace for years now, and now its Android app is finally starting to advertise as much.
