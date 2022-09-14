Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Zac Jones bulked up for New York Rangers opportunity
Zac Jones showed up to New York Rangers rookie camp not because he had to, but because he wanted to be there. “They gave me the option and I said I wanted to come,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “I take it as an advantage for me. Going into camp and having these couple of days of practice is going to help get my legs under me. I thought it it really helped me coming into camp last year, so I wanted to be here.”
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs 2022-23 Divisional Preview: Buffalo Sabres
Cross border rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres have had some good battles over the years. From the Dominik Hasek days to the Ryan Miller and Jonathan Bernier battle to the John Scott and Phil Kessel shenanigans these two teams can be electric when they face-off in the Battle of the QEW.
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Staal wants to remain with Hurricanes 'for as long as I can'
The 34-year-old forward's comments come more than three months after he said that he would play out his current contract and not seek a new one. Steal has one season remaining on a 10-year, $60 million contract ($6 million annual average value) he signed with Carolina on July 1, 2012.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NHL
Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PREVIEW
Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Friday, the Devils Prospects square off against the host Buffalo Sabres tonight. You can watch the game streamed live right here on...
NHL
New Faces of Smashville: Nino Niederreiter
Winger Adds Goal Scoring and Aggressive Forechecking to Predators Top Six. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. Next up: Nino Niederreiter. Ask Nino Niederreiter about the 2022 NHL Global Series, and his eyes light up.
NHL
Jets fall to Oilers in Young Stars opener
Lambert scores as part of a two-point performance; Holm makes 29 saves. After a long wait and a summer of training, the young Winnipeg Jets prospects finally got to play a game as they opened the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC on Friday night. All that excitement even...
NHL・
NHL
Devils Open Prospects Challenge Tournament Against Montreal | PREVIEW
Devils begin their 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Devils open the 2022 Prospects Challenge tournament in Buffalo against the Montreal Canadiens. You can watch the game streamed live right here on the Devils website with Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch on the...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Players to Watch at 2022 Prospect Showcase
The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their own Prospect Showcase , with their first game being Friday at 10 A.M. EST. The Hurricanes will be joined by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nashville Predators. These teams will come together for a four-day tournament, giving their prospects and other invitees the opportunity to show off their talents before we get into the NHL’s training camp.
Yardbarker
Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects
It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the lowest-ranked prospect pools in the NHL. The Penguins' prospects were recently ranked 30th in the NHL by the Athletic, and there aren’t many highlights among the youngsters. While all eyes are on Sam Poulin or Nathan Legare...
Yardbarker
Wisdom, Desnoyers ready for Flyers Friday clash vs Rangers
Hockey won’t return to the Wells Fargo Center or Madison Square Garden tonight. The PPL Center will host two clashes between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers rookie teams, starting tonight at 7p. Yesterday, Ian Laperriere hinted at some of the lineups in the pair of rookie contests...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
NHL
BUF vs. MTL: Prospect game recap
BUFFALO -- The Canadiens prospects fell 4-3 against the Sabres in game 1 of the Prospects Challenge at the LECOM Harborcenter on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens named Justin Barron as captain with Jan Mysak and Lucas Condotta as alternate captains. Habs fans in the stands made sure...
Game night: Sabres lead Canadiens, 4-3, at Prospects Challenge
Buffalo Sabres hockey is back, as the team kicks off the 2022 Sabres Prospects Challenge on Thursday night at Harborcenter against the Montreal Canadiens. Follow along with the game action here:
