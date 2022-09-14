Zac Jones showed up to New York Rangers rookie camp not because he had to, but because he wanted to be there. “They gave me the option and I said I wanted to come,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “I take it as an advantage for me. Going into camp and having these couple of days of practice is going to help get my legs under me. I thought it it really helped me coming into camp last year, so I wanted to be here.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO