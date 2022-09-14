Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
click orlando
People on Merritt Island report flooding after several inches of rain
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County says its drainage system is moving 85,000 gallons of water every minute after 7 or 8 inches of rain flooded neighborhoods Wednesday. Public works said that amount of rain is close to what the county saw during hurricanes in the past. [TRENDING: Here’s...
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
moderncampground.com
OHCE 2022 Attendees to Tour 4 Unique Parks in the Orlando Area
National ARVC is excited to announce that Takeaway Tours will be held at four different central Florida parks to kick off the 2022 Outdoor Hospitality Expo and Conference (OHCE2022). These unique hands-on tours offer insights and behind-the-scenes looks at the nuts and bolts of operating a park day-to-day as well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Groundbreaking held for new Brevard EOC building held
ROCKLEDGE - A groundbreaking was held on Sept. 9 for construction of a new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center at a site adjacent to the current building off Huntington Lane in Rockledge. The new center, according to Brevard County Emergency Management director John Scott, will be operational in Spring 2024...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
click orlando
High school golf teams get fresh look thanks to Brevard business
MELBOURNE, Fla. – High school golf players in Brevard County will be hitting the links with a little more school pride this season. They’ll be playing with new bags thanks to one small business and an owner who wanted to give back. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage...
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aroundosceola.com
Tech-driven Orlando airport Terminal C unveiled
Our neighbor to the north has a most impressive airport. If you fly on a commercial flight, then you leave Osceola County and travel north to Orlando International Airport. Thanks to a thriving tourism economy that Osceola benefits from, “OIA” (or if you’re in the aviation industry, “MCO”) is already one of the busiest airports in the world.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
veronews.com
Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?
Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
Tonight: SpaceX to make 2nd attempt at launching Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening. The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m. Another...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Q’s Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen in Cocoa Beach Offers Delicious Cluster Bite Specials for Only $15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Q’s Crackin’ Crab & Seafood Kitchen, located at 5240 North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach, is an independently owned and operated restaurant that provides flavorful, soulful delicious seafood, which started with the chefs serving their family and friends. Starting every Wednesday, get one...
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
click orlando
Crash shuts down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A crash with injuries on Thursday shut down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of State Road 415 and Budd Road, south of State Road 44. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go...
Comments / 0