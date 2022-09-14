ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

OHCE 2022 Attendees to Tour 4 Unique Parks in the Orlando Area

National ARVC is excited to announce that Takeaway Tours will be held at four different central Florida parks to kick off the 2022 Outdoor Hospitality Expo and Conference (OHCE2022). These unique hands-on tours offer insights and behind-the-scenes looks at the nuts and bolts of operating a park day-to-day as well...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

How to stay vigilant during hurricane season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Groundbreaking held for new Brevard EOC building held

ROCKLEDGE - A groundbreaking was held on Sept. 9 for construction of a new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center at a site adjacent to the current building off Huntington Lane in Rockledge. The new center, according to Brevard County Emergency Management director John Scott, will be operational in Spring 2024...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Tech-driven Orlando airport Terminal C unveiled

Our neighbor to the north has a most impressive airport. If you fly on a commercial flight, then you leave Osceola County and travel north to Orlando International Airport. Thanks to a thriving tourism economy that Osceola benefits from, “OIA” (or if you’re in the aviation industry, “MCO”) is already one of the busiest airports in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?

Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A crash with injuries on Thursday shut down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of State Road 415 and Budd Road, south of State Road 44. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

