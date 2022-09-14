Read full article on original website
reverejournal.com
George Rotondo
Long-time Revere residents were both stunned and saddened to hear the news this week that long-time City Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo had passed away suddenly over the weekend. Mr. Rotondo first served the residents of Ward 4 as their ward councillor from 2004-2010. He was elected to a councillor-at-large post in...
‘I should have never been stripped of them’: Ricardo Arroyo asks for reinstatement to City Council chair posts
"I, to date, haven't received any message from the council president regarding his decision." Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday asked for Council President Ed Flynn to reinstate him to his chairmanship positions overseeing several council committees. The request comes after Flynn stripped Arroyo of the titles for at...
reverejournal.com
Revere Voters Follow State Trend in Sept. 6 Primary
Revere voters followed the statewide trend in casting their ballots for candidates who emerged victorious in the Democratic and Republican state primaries held Sept. 6. For governor, Revere chose Maura Healey (2,511 votes) and Geoff Diehl (811 votes) in the Democratic and Republican primaries respectively. Healey and Diehl will square off in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
iheart.com
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
reverejournal.com
Guest Op-Ed: Is It Time To Go Green?
It’s been 6 years since voters in Massachusetts approved the legalization of marijuana. Revere has taken a cautious approach to the cannabis industry so far, while the industry has grown considerably around the state and in surrounding cities. While it may have been wise for Revere to be cautious...
reverejournal.com
New Hires in the City: Lauren Buck Promoted to Chief of Health and Human Services in Mayoral Cabinet
Lauren Buck has been appointed as Revere’s new chief of health and human services following a unanimous vote of the City Council Monday night. Buck has served commendably as the director of public health in Revere for the past two years and earned a promotion to a position in the cabinet of the Mayor Brian Arrigo Administration.
whdh.com
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why.
"For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him. The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his...
reverejournal.com
News Briefs
Christian Flag Event Set for Sept. 21 at City Hall. Local faith leaders, including Hal Shurtleff of Camp Constitution, the Rev. Steven Craft of Christian Citizens Ministries, and Pastor Earl Wallace of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church will be the featured speakers at “The Christian Flag Will Fly” event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Revere City Hall.
WMUR.com
CMC launches review after accusations raised about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire's largest hospitals is launching an internal review following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester said it will hire an outside firm to lead the investigation in the wake of a report by The Boston Globe Spotlight team that claimed that a retired surgeon associated with CMC settled a number of complaints connected to his time there.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Transfer of license
Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammatt Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
Ex-Natick town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
A former Massachusetts town official pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining a mob in storming the U.S. Capitol after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called “Super Happy Fun America.”. Before her guilty plea, Suzanne Ianni had argued in February...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming
DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
whdh.com
Solve It 7: A Dying Wish
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
