WSAZ
Save-A-Lot store reopens after extended closure
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A neighborhood grocery store in Kenova reopened after a year of being shut down due to extreme damage. The Save-A-Lot, a grocery store chain, reopened its doors to customers on Wednesday. Fire marshals say the store was burglarized, then set on fire in late June. Jamason Sparks,...
WSAZ
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
WSAZ
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Appalachian Heritage Woodshop
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jerill Vance, of Cabell County, got his first woodworking job in 1968 at the age of 14. Working with wood and its relationship to his Appalachian heritage has never left him. “Woodworking is a passion I have,” Vance said as he took a rare break...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter
CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
wchstv.com
Mothman Festival returns to Point Pleasant after 2-year absence due to pandemic
PT. PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant is back. Even though the event officially starts this weekend, Mothman enthusiasts have already made their way to mason county. In fact, thousands from all over the country and even the world are expected to crowd into Downtown Point Pleasant for the two-day festival.
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
WSAZ
Funktafest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music and arts festival is helping Huntington get funky this weekend. Joe “Funkle Sam” Troubetaris stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store for Funktafest 6. You can view the full lineup here.
Mayor: Old Barboursville Applebee’s being demolished, property leased to Outback Steakhouse
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has officially started on the former Applebee’s building in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall. According to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, the property is owned by Melody T. Farms, Inc. He says the company has a new lease with Outback Steakhouse to build a new location for the restaurant. Tatum says […]
WSAZ
Cleanup underway after church vandalized
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing damage left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church. Worshippers like Wanda Messer say the church has felt more like a home for her family. Messer says although the vandalism...
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
wchstv.com
Wayne County Commission aims to revamp Heartland Intermodal Gateway
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Wayne County has new ownership and a new lease on life. Last month Gov. Jim Justice gave the property to the Wayne County Commission, a group that aims to get the facility back to its original purpose. "It was never...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
Police announce street shutdown for homecoming parade
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Students have returned to the classrooms and fall is in the air, signaling the coming arrival of homecoming festivities at learning institutions throughout the Mountain State. The City of Ripley is one area for which preparations are being made for homecoming celebrations, which will include...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Company Brings Green Power Industry To The Nation
DC America is a start-up electric charging station manufacturer out of Milton, West Virginia. The company’s president, Nathan Bowen, said a local electric firm and general construction firm partnered to build American made charging stations for the country’s planned electric powered car and truck expansion. “We'll install the...
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
WSAZ
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
Tame or turbulent: ‘The Mighty Tug’ demands respect
Over the past few years, the Tug Fork River has become a tourism mecca for those wishing to enjoy watersports such as fishing, kayaking and floating. The mild-mannered waterway has become known as the world’s longest lazy river. It has been the site of a myriad of public floats, kayak races, private excursions and airboat tours.
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson reminds organizations of event permits
The city of Grayson and Grayson Emergency Management would like to remind any school or public organization that the city has an ordinance requiring groups request a special event permit when planning any event that involves the use of city streets, city parks, or any city facility that may require the notification of the police, fire, street, or emergency management departments.
