PT. PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant is back. Even though the event officially starts this weekend, Mothman enthusiasts have already made their way to mason county. In fact, thousands from all over the country and even the world are expected to crowd into Downtown Point Pleasant for the two-day festival.

POINT PLEASANT, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO