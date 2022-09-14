ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, ME

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Coastal Cleanup hits shorelines this Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, September 17, 2022. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to hit the shorelines of coastal Alabama, picking up litter and debris. Several more sites have been added this year, so those wanting to volunteer, shouldn’t have any trouble finding a location.
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
WALA-TV FOX10

AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
WALA-TV FOX10

Operation ReConnect provies ‘gift of time’ to combat veterans, families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Combat veterans have helped to answer our nation’s call. Unfortunately, their entire family/support system has also made countless sacrifices. That is the sole purpose of Operation ReConnect, to provide families with the “Gift of Time.”. Cliche as it sounds, it’s truly what any family...
WALA-TV FOX10

35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You have an opportunity this weekend to help keep local waterways clean with the 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Check out the website for site locations: https://alabamacoastalcleanup.com. - Everyone is welcome to participate at any of the sites shown on the website. All participants are equipped with...
WALA-TV FOX10

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
