Alabama Coastal Cleanup hits shorelines this Saturday
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, September 17, 2022. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to hit the shorelines of coastal Alabama, picking up litter and debris. Several more sites have been added this year, so those wanting to volunteer, shouldn’t have any trouble finding a location.
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.
Operation ReConnect provies ‘gift of time’ to combat veterans, families
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Combat veterans have helped to answer our nation’s call. Unfortunately, their entire family/support system has also made countless sacrifices. That is the sole purpose of Operation ReConnect, to provide families with the “Gift of Time.”. Cliche as it sounds, it’s truly what any family...
35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You have an opportunity this weekend to help keep local waterways clean with the 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Check out the website for site locations: https://alabamacoastalcleanup.com. - Everyone is welcome to participate at any of the sites shown on the website. All participants are equipped with...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
We could learn soon if untried execution method will be used on AL death row inmate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could find out on September 15 if nitrogen hypoxia will be used to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections tells WBRC, they’ll have a statement out Thursday. As it stands now, the state plans to execute Miller by lethal injection on September 22.
