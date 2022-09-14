Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
CHICAGO READER
People’s Music Fest, Queen! at Ravinia, Podlasie reopening, and more
If you’re a fan of music and Reader staff writer Kelly Garcia’s Riot Fest coverage, this event is for you! From 2-8 PM, the all-ages People’s Music Fest, which calls attention to the impact of festivals on Douglass Park and its neighbors, is happening at Cermak and Marshall. Performers include Bussy Qween Power Trip, Ghost and Bell, the Breathing Light, Electric Mothership, and more. There will also be an open mike, as well as arts and goods from local vendors. Unlike Riot Fest, it’s free, and it’s designed to keep money circulating locally while getting Chicagoans elbow-to-elbow for some fun. Go to Instagram for more information. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
Marching for joy
It was a hot, late summer Saturday, and my son and I had come to the Chicago Botanic Garden for an outdoor playdate with some friends. To our surprise and delight, the band Mucca Pazza was performing there that afternoon as part of a series of events called Flourish, a celebration of the garden’s 50th anniversary. We walked quite a bit to see them play, all the way to a new event space within the garden called the Rookery. The area features a series of interactive living castles sculpted out of willow saplings by artist Patrick Dougherty, placed across from a pond. The whole picturesque scene was the perfect background for the explosion of sound, color, and joy radiating from Mucca Pazza, a punk marching band formed in 2004 and composed of “30-odd members” playing all kinds of brass, string, and percussion instruments, influenced by the likes of Bach, Charles Mingus, Rush, and Duke Ellington.
CHICAGO READER
Some best bets for the fall harvest of performance
THEATER (Kerry Reid) Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) dedicates this year’s fifth annual Destinos festival to the memory of cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, who died in August. The citywide celebration, timed to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15), offers a chance to sample work by homegrown Latinx companies, including Marquette Park’s Teatro Tariakuri, whose artistic director, Karla Galván, stars in the comic solo by Tomás Urtusástegui, Bruna la Bruja Bruta (9/17-10/16); Teatro Vista with the world premiere of Paloma Nozicka’s psychological thriller, Enough to Let the Light In (at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 9/21-10/23); and UrbanTheater Company‘s Evolution of a Sonero (9/29-10/23), a solo by Flaco Navaja.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago House Music symposium, cheese workshop, music, and more
It’s day one of the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, which runs through Sunday 9/18. Today’s the symposium portion of this free four-day event. At the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th), there will be a slate of panels focused on the history, culture, and business of house music: the House Music Entrepreneur’s Journey (5:30-6:30 PM), Comeback or Come Up? House Music in 2022 (7-8 PM), and a Fireside Chat with veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey (8:30-9:45 PM). Participants are industry veterans such as DJs, producers, label owners, and music journalists including The TRiiBE cofounder and editor-in-chief Tiffany Walden. The rest of the weekend will involve music, music, and—did we mention music? Check out DCASE’s website for a complete schedule, including a headliner performance by Ten City on Friday night. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
iO improvises its rebirth
After the comedy revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many performers began speaking out about toxic culture in the sketch and improv world, iO was one of the many theaters that had to close its doors, seemingly for good. Upright Citizens Brigade, which began its life in Chicago, closed its longtime New York venue; they also faced charges that they had fostered institutional racism. While many theaters remained open, mainstays like Second City had to completely rethink their mission towards diversity and inclusion.
CHICAGO READER
Embracing analog
Since its inception in 2011, the Chicago Film Society has remained one of the most valuable arts institutions in the city. The organization is run by a small but impassioned group of cinephiles whose love for the medium has allowed for numerous screenings on analog film. They’re also behind one of the most exciting Chicago film events of the year: Celluloid Now, an ambitious nine-program extravaganza running from September 15 to 18. With dozens of short films playing at three different venues, Celluloid Now will showcase artists who are “pushing analog filmmaking in bold and exciting new directions.”
CHICAGO READER
Beyond the mustache
Larry Yando has been a prominent presence on stages in Chicago and beyond for many years, including as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Goodman’s annual production of A Christmas Carol (this year marks his 15th outing). He plays Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Drury Lane Theatre through October 23. (Read Kimzyn Campbell’s review here.) This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
CHICAGO READER
Northlight plans its Evanston homecoming
It’s a fool’s exercise, listing the Chicago theaters that have come and gone over the past quarter century. I tried but gave up when I hit 24 at 17 years in. From Angel Island to Zebra Crossing, it’s a list that speaks to the ephemeral nature of both the art form and the waves of artists that come and go in a brutal business.
CHICAGO READER
A fall edition
Maybe it’s a given for a paper so rooted in Chicago culture, but the theater and arts preview special issues are a big deal for us here at the Reader. Lately, we’ve been putting out almost one per season, which means that by the time we wrap up one, we’re nearly due to start planning for the next. It can feel exhausting to editors like me who cover the arts, but it can also be uniquely invigorating. These preview issues always remind me that things are happening in our city. Writers send extra pitches, eager to call dibs on covering upcoming events; advertisers are extra engaged, booking far in advance with the anticipation of a supersized print issue; and readers across the city pick up extra copies, knowing that each one is a comprehensive and reliable schedule for the season.
secretchicago.com
1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Will Be Lighting Up The Chicago Botanic Garden Again This October
The Halloween festival will feature over 1,000 brilliantly hand-carved pumpkins!. This year, the Chicago Botanic Garden is going full Tim Burton with their Halloween event, Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns, for 10 spooky nights starting Wednesday, October 12!. If you’re like us and just can’t get enough pumpkin in your life...
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL
I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO READER
Conductor Mina Zikri leads the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, Lira Ensemble, and the Northbrook Symphony into a vibrant, family-oriented performance season
If you’ve spent any time immersed in Chicago’s classical music scene, you know that one of its hardest working and most visionary leaders is conductor Mina Zikri, the founder and music director of the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, resident conductor of Chicago’s Lira Ensemble, and music director of the Northbrook Symphony.
50th Forest Park balloon race takes place this weekend
The Forest Park balloon race takes place this weekend. Festivities begin Friday night in the park with the balloon glow starting at 5 p.m. The races — including the hare and hound races — will take place Saturday.
The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week
This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed in West Chicago At Gunpoint
An actor who played a gang leader in The Chi, the gritty drama about life in Chicago, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last week, TMZ reports. Barton Fitzpatrick, 27, known for playing the role of Reg Taylor, was reportedly held up as a passenger in a vehicle while driving in West Chicago on Sept. 4.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
