Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew

The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke

MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Mickey Gall no longer under contract, still possible to re-sign with UFC

Mickey Gall, a fighter known for his star-making turn on Dana White Looking For A Fight, is no longer under contract with the UFC. A person with knowledge of Gall’s status told MMA Fighting that the New Jersey native completed his most recent contract with the promotion but could still re-sign with the UFC. At the moment, however, he is not technically a part of the roster, as a tweet from the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch revealed on Thursday.
UFC
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 210 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) takes on Song Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) at bantamweight. In the middleweight co-feature, Chidi Njokuani (22-7 MMA, 2-0 UFC) meets Gregory Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC).
