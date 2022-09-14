Read full article on original website
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC Fight Night 210 predictions: Is anyone riding Yadong against Sandhagen?
The UFC stays home in Las Vegas this week with a key bantamweight matchup at the top of the bill. UFC Fight Night 210 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid...
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke
MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
Mickey Gall no longer under contract, still possible to re-sign with UFC
Mickey Gall, a fighter known for his star-making turn on Dana White Looking For A Fight, is no longer under contract with the UFC. A person with knowledge of Gall’s status told MMA Fighting that the New Jersey native completed his most recent contract with the promotion but could still re-sign with the UFC. At the moment, however, he is not technically a part of the roster, as a tweet from the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch revealed on Thursday.
Cory Sandhagen 'super surprised' Sean O'Malley got Petr Yan fight: 'His last showing against Munhoz wasn't good'
LAS VEGAS – Cory Sandhagen doesn’t think Sean O'Malley deserves to fight Petr Yan. O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) meets former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. At the same event, champ Aljamain Sterling defends his title against T.J. Dillashaw.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Charles Oliveira will show up vs. Islam Makhachev – and Beneil Dariush will step in
Khabib Nurmagomedov has an inkling Islam Makhachev, not Charles Oliveira, will be facing Beneil Dariush for the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) is scheduled to face Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in the UFC 280 main event on Oct. 22 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Dariush...
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Sara McMann reacts to Aspen Ladd's UFC Fight Night 210 weight miss: 'Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating'
Sara McMann will not fight at UFC Fight Night 210 – and it’s not her fault. At Friday’s official weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, her opponent Aspen Ladd missed weight once again, a foul that ultimately led to the cancellation of the bout. McMann,...
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
UFC Fight Night 210 faceoff highlights video, photo gallery from Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 210 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) takes on Song Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) at bantamweight. In the middleweight co-feature, Chidi Njokuani (22-7 MMA, 2-0 UFC) meets Gregory Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC).
