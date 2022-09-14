Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
Wine Bars in Paris You Need to Add to Your Bucket List
While many describe the attributes of Paris in terms of its grand tourist sites, I prefer to share the city through the lens of its eclectic wine bars. Sure, you can drink wine anywhere, but the city's bars offer a unique sense of local culture and place by way of a number of staples: a scribbled chalkboard menu, tasty small plates, and a house cheese and charcuterie board known as a planche mixte.
Food & Wine
Our Favorite Wine Bars in Melbourne
There are moments in Melbourne, when you're sitting at a charming sidewalk table with a glass of wine in hand, looking out over a cobblestone streetscape, that you might imagine you're in Europe. My hometown is an amalgamation of dozens of cultures, but the sidewalk cafés and casual wine bars of Italy have perhaps shaped the city and its restaurants most thoroughly. After World War I, Melbourne became a preferred destination for Italian immigrants who brought their penchant for sidewalk wine-drinking with them. We're still reaping the benefits. We are also constantly evolving. While you can still grab a glass of Chianti at the 87-year-old Jimmy Watson's on Lygon Street—Melbourne's answer to Little Italy—the wine bar scene in the city is evolving as fast as the broader viniculture of Australia.
Food & Wine
Andrew Zimmern Would Like You Consider a Lizard Meunière for Dinner This Evening
Andrew Zimmern is well aware that you're most likely not going to be whipping up a casual lizard entree for dinner tonight, but he'd like you to be prepared should the opportunity — or even the need — arise. In fact, that's how he ended up onstage at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, doing a classic meunière preparation on iguana meat.
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory's Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
Food & Wine
This Arizona Drive-In Made 266 Different Varieties of Milkshakes to Break the World Record
Many food-related world records are impressive, but not necessarily practical. A seven-inch strawberry? Cool, but I'm pretty sure it still just tastes like a strawberry. Even with the world's largest Negroni, it's a fun idea, but you can only taste it once. But the Guinness World Record for the most varieties of milkshakes? Now that sounds like something worth making a detour for.
Our Favorite Wine Bars in San Francisco
It's a rare warm afternoon in the usually fog-cloaked Outer Sunset, and at Palm City, blocks from the Pacific, the party has spilled onto the street. It seems like half the neighborhood has come out to sip aromatic Blaufränkisch rosé on the sidewalk. Wine bars aren't new to...
How To Fold A Fitted Sheet Like A Pro
Is there anything more impossible to fold nicely than a fitted sheet? If you've been making a mess of your linen closet for too long, we've got the solution.
We Made the Pioneer Woman Sweet Potato Casserole, and It's the Perfect Holiday Side
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We love Ree Drummond’s comfort food ideas: dishes loaded with flavor, and...
This $22 Kitchen Wrap Organizer Takes Up Zero Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.
