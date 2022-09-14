There are moments in Melbourne, when you're sitting at a charming sidewalk table with a glass of wine in hand, looking out over a cobblestone streetscape, that you might imagine you're in Europe. My hometown is an amalgamation of dozens of cultures, but the sidewalk cafés and casual wine bars of Italy have perhaps shaped the city and its restaurants most thoroughly. After World War I, Melbourne became a preferred destination for Italian immigrants who brought their penchant for sidewalk wine-drinking with them. We're still reaping the benefits. We are also constantly evolving. While you can still grab a glass of Chianti at the 87-year-old Jimmy Watson's on Lygon Street—Melbourne's answer to Little Italy—the wine bar scene in the city is evolving as fast as the broader viniculture of Australia.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO