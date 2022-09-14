ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Community activist calls for justice after man accuses East Cleveland police officers of assaulting him during December traffic stop

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is more controversy involving the East Cleveland Police Department. Longtime community activist Mariah Crenshaw stood alongside 33-year-old Dominique Campbell on Friday at East Cleveland City Hall on Friday. She is urging the city to remove charges made against Campbell involving a traffic stop on December 30, 2021.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake police report car thefts, items stolen from cars

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are reporting several auto thefts over a number of days between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. According to police, four vehicle were stolen over this period of time, with only one being recovered so far. The vehicle include:. Sept. 8 - A resident of...
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel

CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
CLEVELAND, OH

