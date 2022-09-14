Read full article on original website
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
Community activist calls for justice after man accuses East Cleveland police officers of assaulting him during December traffic stop
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is more controversy involving the East Cleveland Police Department. Longtime community activist Mariah Crenshaw stood alongside 33-year-old Dominique Campbell on Friday at East Cleveland City Hall on Friday. She is urging the city to remove charges made against Campbell involving a traffic stop on December 30, 2021.
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Listen: Woman wanting ambulance threatens to blow up fire station
The FOX 8 I-Team found that a woman threatened to blow up a Cleveland fire station while demanding an ambulance at that very moment.
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Two men killed in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are dead after a Friday morning shooting in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood. No arrests have been made in the incident that happened about 12:30 a.m. on Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street, according to Cleveland police. A 32-year-old man died after being shot...
Cleveland taking guns away from city utility guards: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the City of Cleveland is requiring protective service officers patrolling water plants and utility operations to turn their guns over to Cleveland police.
3-year-old fatally shot in Warrensville Heights
Warrensville Heights police have confirmed a 3-year-old was shot and killed. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Wes Haynes.
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
cleveland19.com
Westlake police report car thefts, items stolen from cars
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are reporting several auto thefts over a number of days between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. According to police, four vehicle were stolen over this period of time, with only one being recovered so far. The vehicle include:. Sept. 8 - A resident of...
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
Police looking for man who carjacked several people with AK-47
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for three separate carjackings that happened last month in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River.
Three Kias stolen from Berea apartment complex; police pursue thieves in high-speed chase
BEREA, Ohio -- The unidentified drivers of two Kia vehicles, believed to be stolen, led police on a high-speed chase from the Tower in the Park apartments on Barrett Road to Interstate 71 at about 2 a.m. Sept. 8. A citizen had called police, saying he heard glass break at...
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel
CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
Man told to leave his child’s mother’s house; strikes her boyfriend with SUV: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Naiman Parkway. At 9 a.m. Sept. 7, a Warrensville Heights man, 47, reported that a woman he knows threw a rock at his pickup truck as the two argued about a legal matter. The truck’s bumper was damaged. Police cited the woman, 48, of...
cleveland19.com
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
Cleveland man steals $875 in Kohl’s merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 8 at 2:44 p.m. a Kohl’s employee reported a known shoplifter had stolen approximately $875 in merchandise. An officer in the area saw the man in the parking lot and attempted to stop him. The man left the merchandise behind and ran away. The 59-year-old Cleveland man was identified after an investigation and warrants have been issued for his arrest.
