Elderly man dies, woman hurt in head-on crash on I-44

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly man died and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 44, west of the St. Louis region.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had identified Paul Hediger, 84, of St. Louis, as the victim who died in the crash. A 43-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-44 around the 202 mile marker.

Investigators say Hediger was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44 when he struck another vehicle head-on. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals, but Hediger later died from his injuries.

MSHP Troop I in mid-Missouri is handling the crash investigation.

