Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett

A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department.

At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.

Both cars were heavily damaged and required firefighters to extricate the drivers.

The drivers were transported to a hospital in stable conditions with serious injuries.

Evergreen Way was closed down for several hours as the incident was investigated.

