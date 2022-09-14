ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department.

At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.

Both cars were heavily damaged and required firefighters to extricate the drivers.

The drivers were transported to a hospital in stable conditions with serious injuries.

Evergreen Way was closed down for several hours as the incident was investigated.

black conservative
2d ago

Some of the absolute worst drivers in the US live here in Washington State!

Seattle, WA
