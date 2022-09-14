Read full article on original website
WWE's Bayley Responds to Sasha Banks and Naomi on the Runway: "I'll Kick Their Ass If They Come Back"
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) have been quite busy since departing WWE, showing up at big premieres and even walking the runway several times during New York Fashion Week. They couldn't have been more thrilled to take part in one of fashion's biggest events, and Bayley came out to support her friends over the weekend. In a new interview with the In The Kliq Podcast, Bayley was asked about Banks and Naomi's walk on the runway, and she couldn't have been proud of them. That said, she was also asked about their current situation with WWE, and while she didn't comment on what transpired ahead of that now infamous Monday Night Raw, she did say that if they do return to WWE, she will just kick their ass, so they should probably stay on the runway.
AEW World Title Match Set for AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling is seven days away from crowning a new world champion. Following AEW All Out, CM Punk was forced to vacate his AEW World Championship due to a triceps injury, for which he was forced to undergo surgery for and will consequently be on the shelf for upwards of eight months. Beyond the injury, Punk's controversial comments at the AEW All Out press conference has just about erased him from AEW programming, as his name and image have been omitted from recent broadcasts. Despite the injury, AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in regards to making a new plan.
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
Is WWE Reviving NXT TakeOver?
This week's WWE NXT signified major change was on the horizon for the company's developmental brand. After a video package reflecting on the past year of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that the logo was being reverted back to a black, gold and white logo with the 2.0 moniker removed, giving fans hope that the "Black and Gold" era of NXT could be on its way back. There's now another sign of that being the case, as Fightful Select reported on Wednesday that "Takeover shows are on the horizon" and that Halloween Havoc will be bumped up to a pay-per-view on Peacock this October.
AEW Grand Slam 2022 Full Card Announced
AEW's Grand Slam event returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21 for the second year in a row. Coming off the chaos of All Out and its now-infamous post-show media scrum, the young promotion will look to bounce back with a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite followed by an AEW Rampage taping. While last year's show was headlined by a non-title bout between then-champion Kenny Omega and a debuting Bryan Danielson, this year's event is all about crowning a new AEW World Champion after CM Punk was stripped of the title last week. A six-man tournament was announced with the finals being confirmed last night, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.
NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Confirmed
NXT's Halloween Havoc — which is getting bumped up to premium live event status and will reportedly mark the return of the TakeOver branding — will take place on Oct. 22 and the card for the show was slowly built up this week during the tapings for the next two weeks of episodes. The Sept. 20 taping had a No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship with JD McDonagh defeating Tyler Bate. Ilja Dragunov then made his surprise return to the brand and on the following week's episode, he made it clear he wants a shot at Bron Breakker after being forced to relinquish the NXT UK Championship before it was merged with the NXT title. Breakker, making a Steiner Math joke, agreed to face both in a triple threat match at the event.
Several AEW Suspensions Lifted As Backstage Fight Investigation Continues
As All Elite Wrestling returns to normalcy on television, the backstage atmosphere is still feeling the effects of the AEW All Out backstage fight. The promotion brought in an independent firm to investigate the situation and determine the actual story, as parties involved have conflicting recollections. From CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega barged into Punk's locker room and posed an immediate threat, which is why things turned physical. From the Bucks and Omega's point of view, they simply opened Punk's locker room door, and Punk began throwing punches almost immediately.
WWE Star Reportedly Injured During NXT Tapings
WWE NXT just celebrated the 2.0 one-year anniversary with a surprising Title change and a major change for the NXT brand as a whole, though it will take a small break from being live, as next week's episode is being taped tonight. Unfortunately, Wrestling News is reporting that an injury has occurred during that taping, noting that during the episode Tony D'Angelo's match was stopped because of an apparent injury, though there are conflicting reports regarding the injury itself. If D'Angelo is really injured, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.
WWE Reveals SmackDown Superstar Is Out Indefinitely With Injury
Tonight's WWE SmackDown lineup features a Fatal 4-Way Match to decide the Number 1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and it features Imperium, The New Day, Hit Row, and The Brawling Brutes. Some were surprised not to see The Viking Raiders in that match, especially since they've been on a tear recently after going heel. Unfortunately, it was revealed during SmackDown by Michael Cole that the reason for that is an injury, as Cole said Erik suffered a foot injury in the Viking Rules match and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. We wish Erik a speedy recovery and hope he can return to the ring better than ever soon.
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returning to the Ring
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2010 for the Big Time Wrestling promotion in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 27. It was not announced at the time who is opponent will be. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's last match took place in Florida Championship Wrestling (before it was rebooted as WWE's developmental territory NXT) where he teamed with his son Richie to beat The Dudebusters in Ft. Myers, Florida. His final televised match was at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in 2009 when he faced Chris Jericho.
WWE's Solo Sikoa Retains NXT North American Title on SmackDown
Solo Sikoa shocked the world when he defeated Carmelo Hayes last week to become the new WWE NXT North American Championship, giving The Bloodline even more Title gold in the process. Tonight he would defend that Championship on SmackDown against MadCap Moss, and he would have Sami Zayn at ringside. Zayn came in handy at two different points in the match, including a key one where he pulled Sikoa out of the ring before Moss could deliver a finisher. That led to the perfect setup for Sikoa to deliver his finisher and get the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.
WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Takes Shot at Jake Paul After Logan Paul Makes Challenge to Roman Reigns
After much teasing throughout the day, tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Logan Paul addressing the WWE Universe with a big announcement. News broke earlier in the day that WWE is planning on Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul being the main event of Crown Jewel, and the events of tonight definitely seemed in line with that report, as Paul dared Reigns to show up at a press conference he was holding for the two on Saturday. That's when Paul Heyman made his grand return to WWE TV, and he would take a big shot at Logan's brother Jake Paul.
Logan Paul Wants WWE's Roman Reigns One on One, Reigns Responds
WWE's Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns recently touched on a number of topics during an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, including a match against The Rock, his famous promo battle with John Cena, and more. Paul jsut recently started his WWE career, but after the interview, he revealed that he now knows who he wants to face for his next big match, and he is going big, as that opponent is none other than Reigns. Paul wants Roman one-on-one (via Fightful), and Reigns responded just as you would expect him to respond to someone looking to face the head of the Bloodline so soon.
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Talking With WWE About a Return
The Eater of Worlds could be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has spoke with WWE about a potential return to the company. Meltzer added that talks between the two "had stalled" for a moment, but emphasized that it "was said not to be a dead issue." WWE is far from the only promotion that has sought out Wyatt's services, as the enigmatic superstar received interest from both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, but never progressed into serious negotiations due to Wyatt's extremely high asking price.
AEW's MJF Gets Engaged and Celebrates By Trolling Fans
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had fans buzzing about his future in AEW ever since his epic promo on Dynamite, and then he got fans talking again when he returned to the ring and teased a future match with CM Punk. That match is going to have to wait of course, but MJF has other things to look forward to, as it was recently revealed he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Naomi (via Sportskeeda). MJF shared pictures of his engagement and celebrated in trademark MJF fashion, as he used the opportunity to troll everyone by saying that there's still a chance for ladies to score with him.
AEW Roster Reportedly Not Pleased With Kenny Omega's Talent Meeting Comments
The Best Bout Machine reportedly ruffled some feathers at a recent All Elite Wrestling talent meeting. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Executive Vice President and active wrestler Kenny Omega was one of the key speakers at a locker room meeting several weeks ago. This meeting went down before AEW All Out and is separate from the one called recently by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. At this meeting, Omega reportedly told the roster that "eight out of ten of the people there he wouldn't have hired." It's important to note that several sources stressed that Omega was "clearly joking" while others went as far as to say that Omega "admitted he wasn't being serious," but nevertheless the comment still rubbed some the wrong way. Omega was reportedly looking at New Japan's Will Ospreay when he made this comment, who was in the AEW locker room due to his involvement in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament.
AEW Star Dares Renee Paquette to Step In The Ring
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Sammy Guevara to advance to the AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam next week. Mox over Guevara's attempt at cheating when Anna Jay distracted the referee long enough for Tay Melo to sneak in from behind and nail the former champ with a low blow. Guevara tried to steal the win from there, but Moxley kicked out and eventually hit Death Rider for the win.
