Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing
Columbia Residential hosted a grand opening this week for Columbia at Capitol View, a historic apartment complex newly renovated for affordable housing in Southwest Atlanta. Located near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, the Art Deco-style Capitol View Apartments were originally built in 1948 for World War II veterans and their families. Comprised of 120 one […] The post Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
CBS 46
Grady Memorial gets $130 million to expand bed capacity
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major infusion of cash is headed to a hospital that is critical to health care for thousands of families in metro Atlanta. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the state will provide $130 million for Grady Memorial to expand bed capacity. The announcement comes after...
CBS 46
East Point to hold ‘Salsa in the City’ Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will hold a “Salsa in the City” event Sept. 24 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can dance the night away in a uniquely Hispanic style. The event will feature a live salsa band and salsa instructor to walk visitors through the dance style, food vendors and a DJ.
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
CBS 46
Construction delays leave hundreds of UGA students with no place to live
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
Mayor Andre Dickens’ office privately pushed back this week after Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who made a return to the Atlanta City Council this year — publicly criticized the city government and accused officials of neglecting Buckhead.
$1.1B Midtown Union opens with high-end offices, apartments, hotel
Midtown Union, a project by global insurer MetLife estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, began to open this summer along Spring and West Peachtree streets.
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 16-18, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Festivals are back along with car shows, concerts, pop-up markets and more. The 25th annual Inman Farm Heritage Days are happening this weekend at Minter’s Farm in Fayetteville. There will be antique tractors, engines, cars and trucks, and working exhibits in the sawmill, grist mill, syrup mill, and more.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M to preserve 75 affordable rental homes
CareSource, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit administrators of Medicaid plans, is investing $2.5 million to preserve affordable single-family rental homes across Metro Atlanta. Housing stability is critical to ensuring healthy residents and must be addressed by health care leaders, according to the organization. CareSource, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit administrators of Medicaid plans, […] The post Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M to preserve 75 affordable rental homes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
CBS 46
Roswell lowers property taxes, but November vote could raise them
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s millage rate is now at the lowest it’s been in 35 years. That’s because this week the Roswell City Council approved a new property tax rate 5.4% lower than last year’s. Making it one of the lowest rates in north Fulton County.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
CBS 46
Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
CBS 46
Pothole problems persist on DeKalb Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It doesn’t matter where you are in the metro, or what kind of car you drive. You’ve probably encountered a pothole at some point. Some areas, like a stretch along DeKalb Ave., are bumpier than others. But relief may be on the way this fall.
