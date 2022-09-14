ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
City
China Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
CBS News

General Motors CEO reveals new electric vehicle

An all-electric Chevrolet Equinox is General Motors' newest addition to its roster of electric vehicles, the company's CEO and chairwoman Mary Barra revealed on "CBS Mornings" Thursday. By the end of 2025, General Motors plans for 40% of its products to be electric and by 2040, the automaker said it anticipates going completely carbon neutral.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jay Leno
PBS NewsHour

Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
DETROIT, MI
PBS NewsHour

Pressure mounts on U.S. railroads and unions to reach a deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday’s looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many...
U.S. POLITICS
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Auto Show#Gm#Politics Federal#Election Local#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Cnbc#Ev
US News and World Report

Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PBS NewsHour

How a nationwide rail strike could impact consumers, businesses

Commuters, food producers, refineries and others could all be affected if there is a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week. The Biden administration was putting pressure on railroads and unions Wednesday to settle their differences and avert a strike. But just in case that doesn’t work, the administration was also working on a plan to use trucks and planes to move goods that are normally carried by freight railroads.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

U.S. inflation ticks down slightly, but stays stubbornly high

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation slowed for a second straight month on a sharp fall in gas prices, yet excluding energy most other items got more expensive in August, a sign that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3 percent in August compared with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
China
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Jeep Reveals New Vehicles at the NAIAS in Detroit

Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep revealed four upcoming vehicles and showcased its global electrification plan to "future-proof" the Jeep brand. Jeep is the brand for 4x4s, but as it moves toward a zero-emission future, 4xe, which combines Jeep’s 4x4 capability with the potential of...
DETROIT, MI
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy