Cairo, IL

KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

Over 20 people charged in fentanyl trafficking ring in Paducah

An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous

Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated:...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
IRONTON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home

Carbondale police said 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Stan Shurmantine, with MNVM in Perryville, explains why National POW/MIA Recognition Day...
MARION, IL
cilfm.com

Two Cairo men charged in two-year-old gun theft case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WJPF) – Two Cairo men have been charged in connection to a Cape Girardeau gun theft, two years after the crime was allegedly committed. Chayce Harrell, 51 and Senque Bingham, 20, have both been charged with one count of first degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to Scott City house fire

Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SCOTT CITY, MO
wjpf.com

Marion man wanted in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect in a recent shooting who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion is suspected of shooting another person Saturday night in the 1100 block of East Main Street. Police say Brooks and the victim knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute. The victim drove themselves to the hospital and is expected to recover.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radionwtn.com

UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects

Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage

A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
IRONTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

