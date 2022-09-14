Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
KFVS12
Paducah police: 18-month drug trafficking investigation leads to 23 indictments, more to be expected
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department released details on an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation that resulted in 23 people being indicted. According to the police department, drug detectives began investigating into the organized sale of fentanyl in early 2021. This investigation spurred from “an increase in the...
wsiu.org
Over 20 people charged in fentanyl trafficking ring in Paducah
An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated:...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
KFVS12
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Carbondale police said 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Stan Shurmantine, with MNVM in Perryville, explains why National POW/MIA Recognition Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cilfm.com
Two Cairo men charged in two-year-old gun theft case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WJPF) – Two Cairo men have been charged in connection to a Cape Girardeau gun theft, two years after the crime was allegedly committed. Chayce Harrell, 51 and Senque Bingham, 20, have both been charged with one count of first degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
wjpf.com
Marion man wanted in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect in a recent shooting who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion is suspected of shooting another person Saturday night in the 1100 block of East Main Street. Police say Brooks and the victim knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute. The victim drove themselves to the hospital and is expected to recover.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects
Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
thunderboltradio.com
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
KFVS12
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
Comments / 0