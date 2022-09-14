CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect in a recent shooting who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion is suspected of shooting another person Saturday night in the 1100 block of East Main Street. Police say Brooks and the victim knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute. The victim drove themselves to the hospital and is expected to recover.

2 DAYS AGO