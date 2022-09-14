Read full article on original website
Caitlyn Smith Teases ‘Monarch’ Drama in New ‘The Card You Gamble’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Smith's recording of "The Card You Gamble" serves as the theme song for the new show, which stars Trace Adkins and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon. The video below, which is premiering exclusively via Taste of Country, intersperses shots of Smith performing to the camera with footage from the show, which follows the dramatic story arc of the "First Family of Country Music," the Romans.
Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90
Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
Carly Pearce Says Bringing the ACM Honors to Television Was ‘A Really Fun Challenge’
On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony will hit the small screen, airing on FOX for the very first time. That's a big step forward for show host Carly Pearce, who says that even though she hosted the ACM Honors in 2021, too, helming a special for television broadcast poses special, interesting challenges.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career
A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Will Have ‘Triple Jeopardy’ Round, Plus See Mayim Bialik Promo (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! bosses have revealed some juicy details about the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, including format changes, bigger prizes, and new celebrity competitors. There’s also a promo video, below, featuring host Mayim Bialik. And new celebrity contestants’ names have been revealed for the hour-long prime-time show. Perhaps the...
12 Actors And Directors Who Made Their Kids Audition, And 10 Who Handed Their Kids A Role
These days, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is a "nepotism baby" — aka someone with already-famous parents. However, not all of them are just handed their roles on a silver platter. Sometimes, their parents make them audition just like everybody else.
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’
"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
Great American Family AnnouncesSomeday At Christmas, Original Christmas Movie Starring Gladys Knight
Mark your calendars for this one, folks! Last week, Great American Family announced an original Christmas movie starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, and seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight. The film, Someday at Christmas, also reunites the "Empress of Soul" with former Motown chief and acclaimed writer-producer, Suzanne de Passe.
Kane Brown Comments on Morgan Wallen’s 2021 Controversy for the First Time
Kane Brown is addressing Morgan Wallen’s use of a racist slur in February 2021 for the first time. In a new feature story in the New York Times, Brown offers his views on the incident, which subsequently added fuel to the fire of the issue of racial inequality in country music.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Girl Power Triple Collaboration for New Song
Kelsea Ballerini is cooking up something special: The star has called on not one, but two powerful female vocalists for a new collab called "You're Drunk, Go Home." Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join her on the new track, which will drop Sept. 23 with Ballerini's new album. The...
CW Sets Premiere Date for ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’
The CW will premiere the new, original made-for-television movie A Waltons Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. The movie is a follow up to the network’s successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season. The latest flick reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides,...
The Big Way Celebrity Jeopardy Is Changing Up The Game Format
Celebrity Jeopardy! is changing up the game show's classic format in a big way for its debut in primetime.
Chapel Hart Show Their ‘American Pride’ During Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to a different, less divided time in America, referring to it as a time when "we had it all ... loving neighbors, land and freedom." The group...
