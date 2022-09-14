ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Smith Teases ‘Monarch’ Drama in New ‘The Card You Gamble’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Smith's recording of "The Card You Gamble" serves as the theme song for the new show, which stars Trace Adkins and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon. The video below, which is premiering exclusively via Taste of Country, intersperses shots of Smith performing to the camera with footage from the show, which follows the dramatic story arc of the "First Family of Country Music," the Romans.
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
StyleCaster

Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career

A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On  Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
Taste of Country

Breland on Playing Stagecoach: ‘You Just Wanna Come With as Much Heat as You Can’

"We turn up, man," he repeats. "Our show is fun, live music, but we got tracks. You're gonna feel some 808s. but you're going to hear some real guitar licks." The cross-genre newcomer has been lifted up by a more than a couple superstars who know a thing or two about filling big stages. Sam Hunt was the first to cosign, remixing "My Truck" with Breland in 2019. Keith Urban has been a relentless champion of the new hitmaker, and Thomas Rhett joined him at the ACM Awards for a song called "Praise the Lord" that showcased Breland's endless energy.
Deadline

CW Sets Premiere Date for ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’

The CW will premiere the new, original made-for-television movie A Waltons Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. The movie is a follow up to the network’s successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season. The latest flick reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides,...
