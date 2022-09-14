Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’
The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Trump-Endorsed Geoff Diehl's Victory in Massachusetts Is Gift for Democrats
The Trump-endorsed candidate's win in the Massachusetts GOP primary for governor might have sealed the party's fate in November.
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make America Great Again,” otherwise known as MAGA, wing of the Republican Party to “semi-fascism” last week. Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Hassan up big over freshly minted GOP nominee Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate race: Poll
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is crushing Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a fresh poll of the New Hampshire Senate race conducted during the two days following the retired Army general’s narrow win in the Republican primary. Hassan led Bolduc 51% to 40%, with 10% undecided or planning to vote...
MSNBC
Cruz echoes McCarthy, says we were better off in 2020 (but we weren’t)
In recent weeks, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been invested in a talking point reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s pitch in 1980: “Is America better off today than they were two years ago?” Grammatical concerns notwithstanding, it’s a line the GOP leader has pushed more than once of late.
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Top lawmakers were seen going into a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, with CIA Director William Burns at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Ted Cruz considering running for president even if Trump runs
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of mounting a 2024 presidential campaign, even if former President Donald Trump decides to run again. He was recently unofficially campaigning in New Hampshire, interacting with the crowd and posing for pictures while headlining a rally for Karoline Leavitt, Republican candidate for New Hampshire's first Congressional district, the Washington Examiner reports. The senator is, however, waiting to see what Trump plans for 2024.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.14.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest CBS News poll found a competitive contest, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 52% to 47%. A new Monmouth University poll, however, found a wider gap: It showed the Democrat ahead by 10 points, 49% to 39%.
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
Mark Meadows Complying With DoJ Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Not Good for Trump'—Lawyer
A number of legal experts and political commentators have highlighted the potential problems for Donald Trump following reports that his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena under the Department of Justice (DoJ)'s investigation into January 6. Meadows handed prosecutors the same documents that...
Matt Gaetz Says Fewer Republicans Winning May Be 'Good for the Country'
"If you have a very slim majority, it forces you to work as a team," Gaetz said in an interview with conservative host Charlie Kirk.
Don Bolduc's Chances of Beating Chuck Morse in New Hampshire: Polls
As New Hampshire GOP voters pick their nominee for the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, Don Bolduc has a double-digit lead over Chuck Morse, according to recent polls. Ahead of the primary, Morse, the president of the New Hampshire state Senate, has received the support of more moderate Republicans, such as the state's popular governor, Chris Sununu. Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump have embraced Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces brigadier general. Trump has not weighed in on the race.
Democrat Candidate Heckled During Event, Says GOP Rival Got Every Ticket
A Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives said she was heckled repeatedly during an event after her GOP opponent reportedly reserved all of the tickets. Emerson Levy, an attorney running to represent House District 53 said she had been "excited" to speak to the business community at the event on Wednesday evening.
