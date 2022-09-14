ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’

The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Ted Cruz considering running for president even if Trump runs

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of mounting a 2024 presidential campaign, even if former President Donald Trump decides to run again. He was recently unofficially campaigning in New Hampshire, interacting with the crowd and posing for pictures while headlining a rally for Karoline Leavitt, Republican candidate for New Hampshire's first Congressional district, the Washington Examiner reports. The senator is, however, waiting to see what Trump plans for 2024.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.14.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest CBS News poll found a competitive contest, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 52% to 47%. A new Monmouth University poll, however, found a wider gap: It showed the Democrat ahead by 10 points, 49% to 39%.
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban

Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
Don Bolduc's Chances of Beating Chuck Morse in New Hampshire: Polls

As New Hampshire GOP voters pick their nominee for the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, Don Bolduc has a double-digit lead over Chuck Morse, according to recent polls. Ahead of the primary, Morse, the president of the New Hampshire state Senate, has received the support of more moderate Republicans, such as the state's popular governor, Chris Sununu. Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump have embraced Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces brigadier general. Trump has not weighed in on the race.
