Why did the rooster get put in the pen in the middle of the street? To help support local businesses of course. It was a common feature of Rooster Booster Day. The day when the streets and sidewalks were filled with roosters in the name of drumming up customer turn out. Find out how this craziness came to be and evolved into “Kids’ Day” in this look back at Prophetstown’s Rooster Booster Day, the most recent piece by Prophetstown Area Historical Society member Fred South.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO