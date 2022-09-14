Read full article on original website
Downtown Galesburg bar and grill to get exterior/interior makeover
Assistance in the form of a facade grant and a TIF Redeveloper Agreement will help freshen the look of a downtown bar and grill. Cherry Street Brewing Company is proposing to renovate the interior and exterior of its building at 57 S. Cherry St. Interior improvements include a new microbrew,...
Mercer County real estates sales Aug. 22 through Sept. 9
Date Recorded: 8-22 Address: 810 SW 4th St., Aledo. Buyer: Viola Home Telephone Co. Buyer: James B. O’Donnell, James Bernard O’Donnell, Erin Ann O’Donnell. Buyer: Arthur W. Norris Jr. Amt. $78,000. Date Recorded: 8-24 Address: 786 45th St., New Boston. Seller: Haydee P. and Richard L. Roszell.
Peru Hy-Vee employee honored by chain VP and La Salle native
A long-time Peru Hy-Vee employee got a pleasant surprise Thursday. According to Shaw Media, Pharmacy Manager Laura Urbanski was given a Legendary Customer Service award. Only fourteen other Hy-Vee employees across the company will be so honored this year. Urbanski, at Peru sixteen years, is the store's first associate to receive the company's highest employee award. She now has a new special name tag, a letter from the company CEO, an invitation to lunch with the other recipients and a certificate for a vacation anywhere she wants.
New View Furniture in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Brandon Griffin, New View Furniture, showcases the many quality furniture brands available (such as Rowe, Lancer, American Heartland, Tempur-Pedic, Fusion Furniture, HomeStretch, Benchcraft, Ashley Signature, Sealy and many more) and how well the they all intermix . The store also features local art in the showroom as...
Weekend Events for Sept. 16th-18th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. September 17th The 28th Annual Erie Car Show will take place in the downtown Erie triangle from 8:00am-2:00pm. Day of car registration is welcome. Organized by County Line Cruisers, attendees will have a chance to see over 100 vintage vehicles and a chance to win raffle baskets, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle. Vendors and refreshment sales will be at the event. Contact Bill Weeber with questions – 309-644-0126.
PAHS: Rooster Booster Day
Why did the rooster get put in the pen in the middle of the street? To help support local businesses of course. It was a common feature of Rooster Booster Day. The day when the streets and sidewalks were filled with roosters in the name of drumming up customer turn out. Find out how this craziness came to be and evolved into “Kids’ Day” in this look back at Prophetstown’s Rooster Booster Day, the most recent piece by Prophetstown Area Historical Society member Fred South.
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
Fire department donating to family of Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District announced Wednesday that it will be using proceeds from its annual fundraiser to donate to the victims of the Freeport house explosion. The fire department said instead of raising money at it’s Feather Party on September 17th to purchase new equipment, it will “donate proceeds to […]
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
New Mexican restaurant to fill former Riverside Family Restaurant in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — A new restaurant coming to Riverside Boulevard wants to serve you fresh Mexican cuisine in a cozy atmosphere that feels like home. Mi Placita Mexico Clasico Restaurant is set to fill the space at 1726 E. Riverside Blvd., in a plaza just east of N. Alpine Road. The spot was home to Maid Rite for years and most recently Riverside Family Restaurant, which closed roughly a year ago.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
‘Let’s give them something to talk about.’ New coffee shop opens on East Main
Nearly a year in the making, Orange Cup Java Station SideHustle is up and running at its new location at 2701 E. Main St. in Galesburg. The new store, located in a former filling station building most recently occupied by Galesburg Car Care, has been remodeled and will offer a sit-down option and offer a new expanded food menu. Like it’s location on North Henderson Street, the Orange Cup SideHustle will offer a drive-thru window.
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live on the air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, analysis and feature stories. NIC-10Boylan 61 Belvidere 6Belvidere North […]
Rock Falls Police Announce Parade Route and Do’s and Don’ts for Fiesta Days Parade
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will be hosting the Fiesta Days Parade. The parade route will be 1st Avenue (IL Route 40) beginning at 10th Street in Rock Falls and continuing north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street. Roads along the parade route will be closed to all traffic beginning at approximately 12:45pm and will remain closed until the parade clears the route.
Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
Slaughter Is Coming to Clinton and We Have Your Tickets
The chart-topping and platinum-selling band, Slaughter, is coming through Clinton this November, and 97X has your tickets. Slaughter is bringing their high-energy performance that features all of their hits, like Fly to the Angels, Up All Night, Desperately, and Spend My Life. Slaughter has headlined numerous tours and had a...
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
