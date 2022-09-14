SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures. There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO