localsyr.com
#16 SU Men’s Soccer team knocks off #1 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – In a season with signature moments against ranked teams Penn State and Notre Dame, Syracuse men’s soccer added a marquee road win to its resume with a 2-1 victory over defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers opened the scoring in...
localsyr.com
No. 10 Field Hockey Rolls Past No. 18 Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night. The Orange (6-1,...
localsyr.com
Syracuse women’s basketball to open ACC play against Wake Forest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced game dates for the upcoming women’s basketball season Wednesday morning, completing the Orange schedule for Syracuse Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season on the sidelines at the JMA Wireless Dome. Game times and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
localsyr.com
F-M football holds off West Genny to stay unbeaten
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the first time since 2018, the F-M Hornets have started the football season 3-0. F-M picked up a hard fought 29-20 win over West Genesee on Thursday night. TJ Conley and George LaCombe both scored twice for the Hornets in the win. Dom Burris...
localsyr.com
Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
localsyr.com
CVA football races past Chittenango
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central Valley Academy went on the road Thursday night and picked up its first win of season, defeating Chittenango 43-7. The Thunder scored on its first three drives, racing out to a 34-0 halftime lead. CVA (1-2) returns to action next Friday night at home...
localsyr.com
When does Syracuse see its last 80 degree day on average?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures. There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.
localsyr.com
The Jeep Wagoneer is rated tops in the market
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Perhaps you are looking for a new vehicle this fall. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer could fit the bill. According to U.S. News and World Report the Wagoneer is the top SUV on the market this fall. All of the great features are outlined in...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good: 100 years of WSYR radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR radio has produced a Central New York soundtrack for a very long time. And each memory has a voice. Early on, there was teenager Chester Babcock, who became songwriting legend Jimmy Van Heusen. For years, the station had its own Orchestra, supporting local talent...
localsyr.com
CNY author Ted Freeman offers a look at Auburn’s history
(WSYR-TV) — Author and pastor Ted Freeman has deep roots in Central New York’s town of Auburn, and he’s returning this week to talk about his new book. This comes during International Underground Railroad Month. Ted is sharing details on how his native Auburn ancestors came to Central New York and how they shaped the area.
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
localsyr.com
More warmth and sunshine to kick off the weekend, showers return Sunday
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a taste of fall the last couple days, find out below how warm this weekend gets as we wrap up our last official week of summer. The cool air we had around for the end of the week will not be a true change to more permanent fall weather as summer-like warmth returns this weekend.
localsyr.com
Women’s suffrage movement has Syracuse roots
(WSYR-TV) — The roots of the Women’s Rights Movement stretch back to the early 1800s, and one of the earliest national gatherings was right here in Syracuse. This past weekend was the 170th anniversary of the third National Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Central New York. The convention focused on not only women’s right to vote, but also a deeper sense of the inequalities between men and women. The convention happened four years after the legendary Seneca Falls Convention in 1848.
localsyr.com
When and where to go leaf peeping this Fall
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A Cornell Professor says New York should have a decent Fall foliage for 2022. Arthur DeGaetano, professor for Earth and Atmospheric Science at Cornell University, says there are several different things that go in to how bright and how long the foliage lasts, like how much rain we get.
localsyr.com
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association raising awareness
(WSYR-TV) — Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a condition affecting the nerves that control hands, feet, arms, and legs. The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association was started by patients looking for answers on the condition. This weekend, the walk for CMT will keep pushing that goal forward. Tomorrow, Sept. 17, our Syracuse chapter of the...
localsyr.com
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
localsyr.com
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show
(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
