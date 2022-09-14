ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to meet Oct. 13

DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will conduct its normal monthly on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make...
Shawntez Edmondson appointed new City Clerk of Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA—Shawntez Edmondson has been appointed as the new City Clerk of the City of Stone Mountain. Edmondson was selected after a nationwide recruitment and assumed the position on Sept. 12, city officials said. Edmondson most recently worked in College Park, Georgia, where he served as Assistant City...
DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw to host annual Veterans Expo, fellowship lunch Sept. 17

DECATUR, GA— DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host his Annual Veterans Expo and Fellowship Luncheon Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Central DeKalb Senior Center, Mason Mill Park, 1346 McConnell Drive, Decatur. Commissioner Bradshaw will provide onsite resources and information about housing, VA...
DeKalb County re-opens rent relief program

DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County announced it has re-opened the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. To date, the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families. With the support...
Greater Lithonia Chamber to host Katrina Young as guest speaker on Sept. 21

LITHONIA, GA—The Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Wednesday Luncheon on Sept. 21, 11:30 – 1 p.m., at the Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain St., Lithonia. The guest speaker for the event will be Katrina Young, Business Retention and Expansion Manager with Decide...
Volunteers needed for Rivers Alive community cleanup in Conyers

CONYERS, GA—Volunteers are needed for a Rivers Alive community waterway cleanup planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pine Log Park in Conyers from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The cleanup is sponsored by the city of Conyers and Rockdale County governments Volunteers will be provided with gloves, safety vests, masks, and water, and receive a free T-shirt. Conyers Walmart Store #2475 is helping to the cleanup in donating funds for supplies.
DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park to honor the late Sadie B. Sims on Sept. 25

DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park will host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., at Washington Park, 2830 Arborcrest Drive, Decatur. The event will honor the late Mrs. Sadie Sims’ (1915-2017) life and dedication to the Washington Park community. The DeKalb Board of Commissioners granted approval for a memorial plaque to be installed on a bench in the park.
Explore Gwinnett to host Family Reunion Workshop Oct. 1

GWINNETT COUNTY—Explore Gwinnett is hosting a free Family Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, in unincorporated Stone Mountain in Gwinnett County. Those who are planning to host a family reunion in Gwinnett County are encouraged...
Construction set to rehab sewer line, manholes along Briarlake Road, lane closures expected for three months

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Construction will begin on the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project on Sept. 26 and DeKalb officials are inviting residents to a virtual meeting to learn more about the project. The community meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m, .via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88633804904. A portion...
