On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to meet Oct. 13
DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will conduct its normal monthly on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Board of Elections to host “Know Before You Go” on National Voter Registration Day
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—In recognition of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20, the Rockdale County Board of Elections is hosting a “Know Before You Go” voter information event. Citizens are invited on that day, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., to stop by the Board of Elections Office, 1115 West Avenue, S.W. to:
On Common Ground News
Shawntez Edmondson appointed new City Clerk of Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA—Shawntez Edmondson has been appointed as the new City Clerk of the City of Stone Mountain. Edmondson was selected after a nationwide recruitment and assumed the position on Sept. 12, city officials said. Edmondson most recently worked in College Park, Georgia, where he served as Assistant City...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw to host annual Veterans Expo, fellowship lunch Sept. 17
DECATUR, GA— DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host his Annual Veterans Expo and Fellowship Luncheon Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Central DeKalb Senior Center, Mason Mill Park, 1346 McConnell Drive, Decatur. Commissioner Bradshaw will provide onsite resources and information about housing, VA...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County re-opens rent relief program
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – DeKalb County announced it has re-opened the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. To date, the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families. With the support...
On Common Ground News
Greater Lithonia Chamber to host Katrina Young as guest speaker on Sept. 21
LITHONIA, GA—The Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Wednesday Luncheon on Sept. 21, 11:30 – 1 p.m., at the Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain St., Lithonia. The guest speaker for the event will be Katrina Young, Business Retention and Expansion Manager with Decide...
On Common Ground News
Volunteers needed for Rivers Alive community cleanup in Conyers
CONYERS, GA—Volunteers are needed for a Rivers Alive community waterway cleanup planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pine Log Park in Conyers from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The cleanup is sponsored by the city of Conyers and Rockdale County governments Volunteers will be provided with gloves, safety vests, masks, and water, and receive a free T-shirt. Conyers Walmart Store #2475 is helping to the cleanup in donating funds for supplies.
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General: Atlanta woman convicted of neglect, exploitation of disabled and elderly
ATLANTA– Attorney General Chris Carr announced the conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park to honor the late Sadie B. Sims on Sept. 25
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park will host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., at Washington Park, 2830 Arborcrest Drive, Decatur. The event will honor the late Mrs. Sadie Sims’ (1915-2017) life and dedication to the Washington Park community. The DeKalb Board of Commissioners granted approval for a memorial plaque to be installed on a bench in the park.
On Common Ground News
Wade Walker YMCA honors DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw at food pantry ribbon-cutting event
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw was recognized on Sept. 9 for his allocations totaling $100,000 to the Wade Walker YMCA, which named a food pantry in his honor. “I am a strong supporter of the work of the YMCAs in our communities,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “That is...
On Common Ground News
Explore Gwinnett to host Family Reunion Workshop Oct. 1
GWINNETT COUNTY—Explore Gwinnett is hosting a free Family Reunion Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, in unincorporated Stone Mountain in Gwinnett County. Those who are planning to host a family reunion in Gwinnett County are encouraged...
On Common Ground News
20-year-old Conyers, GA man fatally shot by neighbor over Door Dash delivery mix-up
CONYERS, GA—Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Zaire Watson, Jr., 22, with the murder of Fernando Soloman, 20, in a mix-up over a Door Dash food delivery. The fatal shooting occurred on Sept. 8 at 1:12 a.m. after a Door Dash driver delivered food to the wrong...
On Common Ground News
Construction set to rehab sewer line, manholes along Briarlake Road, lane closures expected for three months
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Construction will begin on the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project on Sept. 26 and DeKalb officials are inviting residents to a virtual meeting to learn more about the project. The community meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m, .via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88633804904. A portion...
On Common Ground News
Former Arabia Mountain High student named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week
STONECREST, GA—Former Arabia Mountain High School’s Chandler Martin has been named the Southern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. The East Tennessee State linebacker is making a comeback after being redshirted his freshman year due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lithonia native exploded with 23...
