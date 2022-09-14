CONYERS, GA—Volunteers are needed for a Rivers Alive community waterway cleanup planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pine Log Park in Conyers from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The cleanup is sponsored by the city of Conyers and Rockdale County governments Volunteers will be provided with gloves, safety vests, masks, and water, and receive a free T-shirt. Conyers Walmart Store #2475 is helping to the cleanup in donating funds for supplies.

CONYERS, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO