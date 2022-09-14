Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
See Which Montgomery County Tracks Are Among 21 Best Bike Trails in Philadelphia Area
Visitors ride bikes through Valley Forge National Historical Park. Four Montgomery County bike trails are among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia region that are sure to appeal to hobby cyclists and those out for a real cardio workout by spinning through some significant mileage. Bailey King saddled up to report the story in Philadelphia Magazine.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Its construction followed the design of Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer, whose local portfolio includes:. Grey Towers Castle, Glenside. Lynnewood Hall, Elkins Park. The Jenkintown train station.
Bed Bath & Beyond Pulls the Plug on Wynnewood Store; Other Montco Locations Remain Afloat — For Now
In a nationwide move to cinch its (bathrobe) belt a little tighter in tough times, Bed Bath & Beyond, headquartered in Union, N.J., has announce the closure of nearly 60 “lower producing” stores. The list of locations twirling down the drain was reported by Holly Herman in the West Chester Patch.
Influx of New Yorkers to Montgomery County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-foot Tunnel in Bristol Has Now Been Safely Covered Over, As Has Its Mysterious Purpose
The remnants of a tunnel on a Bristol property; it was eventually filled in by way of a borough order. A 20-foot-long tunnel on a Bristol property has been filled in, rendering it no longer a threat to public safety. Exactly who built it — and for what purpose — remains a mystery, as reported by Tom Sofield in Levittown Now.
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
Langhorne Restaurant To Potentially Remove Outdoor Dining Tent, the Last One in the Area
A popular Langhorne eatery continues to host customers in an outdoor tent, but that might be coming to an end very soon. Beccah Hendrickson wrote about the area’a last dining tent for 6ABC Action News. Sandy’s Beef and Ale, located at 2028 East Old Lincoln High in Langhorne, is...
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
His Facebook Post Revived a Ridley Pizza Shop. Now 2 Local Business Owners Have Awarded Him $3,000
Two Ridley Township businessmen, Mike McIntyre of Proaction Restoration and Nick Lanzetta of Lanzetta Landscaping presented a $3,000 check to Nick Mniecznikowski. Image via submitted photo to the Daily Times. (This post first ran on June 20, 2020). A recent Ridley High School graduate who helped revive a struggling Ridley...
Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.
fox29.com
1 dead after construction zone crash on I-95 in Delaware County, traffic at standstill for hours
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - A fatal accident on southbound I-95 shutdown traffic for miles Friday night. About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township. Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed. There were...
Opening Today and Running through Weekend: Quilt Show Unfolds at Oaks Expo Center
The days of shortening sunlight, exit of summer heat and humidity, and cooler temperatures make a very appropriate setting for the 2022 Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza, opening today — Sept. 15 — at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The 29th edition of the show, presented by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
sanatogapost.com
Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
Ambler’s Annual Oktoberfest Prepares with the Help of Key Organizer Bob King of Ambler Saving Bank
If Ambler Savings Bank Facilities Manager Bob King and the Ambler Main Street team prepare well for the Ambler Oktoberfest on October 7–8 properly, no one will really know of the effort. And that’s the way they want to keep it. The event has been going on for...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Here’s why the South Side Easton CVS closed (UPDATE)
Patrons of the CVS store and pharmacy at 620 Old Philadelphia Road on South Side Easton are being forced to go elsewhere, after the city ordered its temporary closure Wednesday. Easton code enforcement officials had given the store more than a month to reconnect to Met-Ed’s electrical grid after an...
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1