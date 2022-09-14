ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Arizona State
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Steelers against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Mike Tomlin’s squad can go 2-0 on the young season. Here’s what to expect. Pittsburgh admittedly got a little lucky against the Bengals. Despite a superb defensive showing against Cincinnati’s high-powered offense, they rarely were able to convert turnovers into points (minus Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick-6).
Frank Reich
FanSided

Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)

On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
#Browns#Cardinals#American Football#Betsided#The New York Giants#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Jags
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Taillon No Stranger to Pitching in the NL Central)

As I write this right now, the first slate of college football games have kicked off in Week 3. It’s a fantastic day of sports, as every Saturday in the fall is. However, we cannot get too caught up in football and forget about making money on the MLB. I know I’m going to watch Penn State and Auburn over Pirates and Mets, but we can place a few No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets and check in on the baseball games for six outs.
Alabama Football: UL-Monroe offensive preview

Alabama football will host Louisiana-Monroe of the Sun Belt this Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks finished last season 4-8 with a 2-6 conference record under Terry Bowden. UL-Monroe was a bad offensive team in 2021, ranking 110th nationally with an average of 20.9 points per game. These scoring issues were not simply a byproduct of turnovers or red zone efficiency. In fact, the Warhawks were in the top half of the country, committing only 1.3 turnovers per game. Instead, they just struggled to consistently move the ball. UL-Monroe finished 113th in the nation in yards per game (328.5), and 122nd in yards per play (4.6).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
