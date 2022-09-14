Read full article on original website
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Eagles could beat Vikings with their own weapon on Monday after latest signing
The Philadelphia Eagles made a clever waiver claim this week, picking up Janarius Robinson from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. First, Philly needs a replacement for Derek Barnett, and Robinson can provide them with depth on the interior. From a football sentiment, this makes a lot of sense. But...
Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing off to rocky start with Raiders
As much potential as the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing has in Las Vegas, the Raiders duo is off to a tough start. That fact shouldn’t be a surprise to Raiders or NFL fans. Any so-called offensive mastermind is used to getting his or her way, while a Pro Bowl-level quarterback is much the same.
Falcons vs. Rams Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 2 (Atlanta Will Ride Mariota's Legs, Not Arm)
It’s a Week 2 matchup of 0-1 teams, but the defending Super Bowl champs are big favorites at home. Too scared to lay 10.5 with LA, but don’t quite trust the Falcons to win a game ever under any circumstances even if they’re up 15 points in the fourth quarter? Then turn to the prop market to find some value on Sunday.
Can Armani Rogers become a future star for the Commanders?
The Washington Commanders are sporting a 1-0 record as they prepare for the next game. One player looks to build on his first game in a team uniform and he could be destined for great things. It’s nice to spend a full week talking about a Washington Commanders undefeated record,...
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
3 bold predictions for Steelers against Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Mike Tomlin’s squad can go 2-0 on the young season. Here’s what to expect. Pittsburgh admittedly got a little lucky against the Bengals. Despite a superb defensive showing against Cincinnati’s high-powered offense, they rarely were able to convert turnovers into points (minus Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick-6).
LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss Has First Road Test at Georgia Tech
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 17th (Phillies To Stay In Playoff Race)
This might just be another regular season game for the Atlanta Braves, but this is a must-win situation for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are just 1.5 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot and have to keep winning to stay in the playoffs. Philadelphia is...
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)
On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why
The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
Pirates star Ke’Bryan Hayes under fire for blatant mental error against Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes — the richest man on a roster full of no names — made a blatant mental error against the Mets on Friday. “When I put on my uniform, I feel I am the proudest man on earth,” – Roberto Clemente.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Taillon No Stranger to Pitching in the NL Central)
As I write this right now, the first slate of college football games have kicked off in Week 3. It’s a fantastic day of sports, as every Saturday in the fall is. However, we cannot get too caught up in football and forget about making money on the MLB. I know I’m going to watch Penn State and Auburn over Pirates and Mets, but we can place a few No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets and check in on the baseball games for six outs.
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Lindor, Harper to Go Deep)
Saturday's are for the home run prop. The BetSided team is targeting a pair of NL East sluggers to cash with a home run on Saturday in Francisco Lindor and Bryce Harper. Both teams are in the midst of heated postseason races and will rely on their $300 million dollar men to go deep on Saturday night.
Alabama Football: UL-Monroe offensive preview
Alabama football will host Louisiana-Monroe of the Sun Belt this Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks finished last season 4-8 with a 2-6 conference record under Terry Bowden. UL-Monroe was a bad offensive team in 2021, ranking 110th nationally with an average of 20.9 points per game. These scoring issues were not simply a byproduct of turnovers or red zone efficiency. In fact, the Warhawks were in the top half of the country, committing only 1.3 turnovers per game. Instead, they just struggled to consistently move the ball. UL-Monroe finished 113th in the nation in yards per game (328.5), and 122nd in yards per play (4.6).
