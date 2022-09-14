ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County

About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE NAMED IUP ATHLETICS’ NEW DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

IUP Athletics has announced its new Director of Strategic Communications and Ideation, and to residents of Indiana County, it’s a name most will recognize. In an announcement released on Thursday, Homer City native and IUP alumnus Josh Hill was announced as the successor to Ryan Rebholz, who left the university in July to pursue a career outside of athletics.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW EQUIPMENT FROM PA CHIEFS OF POLICE ASSOCIATION

This morning, members of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association visited with the Indiana Borough Police Department to present new equipment that will enhance its Criminal Investigative Division. Through the Latent Evidence Improvement Project, which is a grant of more than $500,000 secured by the Chiefs of Police Association through...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEFF PYLE PASSES AWAY

A longtime representative of Armstrong, Indiana, and Butler County has passed away. Former state representative Jeff Pyle passed away last evening after a lengthy battle with cancer, his daughter Lauren announced in a Facebook post this morning. Pyle took over as state representative in the 60th Legislative District in November 2004 and was first diagnosed with kidney cancer a few months later in February 2005.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

L. DUWANE CUMBERLEDGE, 84

L. Duwane Cumberledge, 84, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Greene County on June 23, 1938 to the late Clark and Pauline (Mariner) Cumberledge, Duwane graduated from Elderton Jr. Sr. High School in 1956 and married his first wife Susy Rearick in 1959. He worked as a bridge construction supervisor for PennDot retiring in 1991. He then worked as a consultant for various construction companies until finally retiring in 2018.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

