About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO