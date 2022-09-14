ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center set to reopen

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The DMV Customer Service Center in Rocky Mount will reopen soon. On Thursday, Virginia DMV announced that the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center is set to reopen to appointment customers and walk-in customers on Monday. The office was closed for interior renovations, which they...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Roanoke, VA
Business
WSLS

Pulaski County students help build net-zero energy home

DUBLIN, Va. – Students in the New River Valley are getting hands-on experience to prepare for real-world work. Pulaski County High School students are building the first net-zero home, which is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes within a year, resulting in net zero energy consumption according to Atmos Energy’s website.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski residents getting new garbage collection service

PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski will see changes come with garbage pickup. Leaders recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections. “We actually had the same arrangements for garbage collection since 1986,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said. Burcham said it was...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close

ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thomas
WSLS

BJ’s Wholesale Club accepting SNAP EBT payments at all locations

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s is now accepting SNAP EBT payments nationwide. On Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that they would be accepting SNAP EBT payments at all of their locations, including the Roanoke location. Members can use SNAP EBT payments when they use their card at the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Planning Commission moves forward with Dearington Neighborhood Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works for around three years. Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the project to its next steps for being adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. “The plan proposes significant investment in Jefferson...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Paving Work Set to Begin at Anglers Park

Planned paving work is set to begin at Anglers Park on Monday Sept. 19. Park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot, adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 until late in the afternoon on Sept. 23. The gravel parking areas...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Ridge View Bank
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wakg.com

Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy