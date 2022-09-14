Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSLS
Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center set to reopen
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The DMV Customer Service Center in Rocky Mount will reopen soon. On Thursday, Virginia DMV announced that the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center is set to reopen to appointment customers and walk-in customers on Monday. The office was closed for interior renovations, which they...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Pulaski County students help build net-zero energy home
DUBLIN, Va. – Students in the New River Valley are getting hands-on experience to prepare for real-world work. Pulaski County High School students are building the first net-zero home, which is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes within a year, resulting in net zero energy consumption according to Atmos Energy’s website.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
WSLS
Pulaski residents getting new garbage collection service
PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski will see changes come with garbage pickup. Leaders recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections. “We actually had the same arrangements for garbage collection since 1986,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said. Burcham said it was...
WSLS
Roanoke Days Inn owner reveals why he decided to close
ROANOKE, Va. – The Days Inn off of Orange Avenue is closing this month, an announcement that was made shortly after a nearby Sheetz announced their relocation. About six months ago, owner Mehulsinh Vashi and his wife decided to sell the building due to some challenges, including revenue loss due to COVID and a fire in 2020 that caused about $100,000 worth of damage, forcing them to close the hotel for six months.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club accepting SNAP EBT payments at all locations
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s is now accepting SNAP EBT payments nationwide. On Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that they would be accepting SNAP EBT payments at all of their locations, including the Roanoke location. Members can use SNAP EBT payments when they use their card at the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Planning Commission moves forward with Dearington Neighborhood Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works for around three years. Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the project to its next steps for being adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. “The plan proposes significant investment in Jefferson...
WBTM
Paving Work Set to Begin at Anglers Park
Planned paving work is set to begin at Anglers Park on Monday Sept. 19. Park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot, adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 until late in the afternoon on Sept. 23. The gravel parking areas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
WSLS
Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wakg.com
Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted
The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
