TEST MESSAGE*** Scheduled ACCGov Emergency Alert Email/SMS Text System Test with UGA Alert Test

This is a scheduled test of the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government's Emergency Alert email / SMS text notification system through the Alert Center on www.accgov.com. This test is conducted in conjunction with the scheduled test of the UGA Alert system today.

Two tests are conducted annually - one in the fall in conjunction with the test of the UGA Alert system and one in February during the statewide tornado drill and Severe Weather Preparedness Week. There is no tornado warning siren test during the September testing.

An Emergency Alert is only issued through this system when there is a severe threat to public safety and the health of the entire community that has not been contained or controlled and when immediate action is required on the part of the recipient group(s), (e.g. chemical spills impacting public health, tornado warnings, active shooters, etc.).

Read the activation protocol for Emergency Alerts for details on when the Emergency Alert can be activated.

Please take some time to review your SMS text and/or e-mail subscriptions. ACCGov's full notification system beyond the Emergency Alert System has over 130 different categories for you to choose from.

For more information about the notification system, contact the Public Information Office at 706-613-3795 or info@accgov.com.