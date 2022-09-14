ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
freightwaves.com

Rail strike would disrupt cross-border supplies of cars, auto parts, beer

Shipments between the United States and Mexico of everything from cars, auto parts and beer to home appliances, raw materials and energy products could be disrupted if rail unions and railroads don’t come to an agreement and employees go on strike Friday. More than 140,000 rail or rail-related employees...
Inc.com

The Latest Railroad Union Debacle Highlights the Fragility of U.S. Supply Chains

Just as supply chains started showing signs of normalcy, a new crisis threatened to disrupt the transport of goods across the country. In July, major railroad unions voted to authorize a strike over national contract negotiations. While most unions agreed to a proposal that included immediate wage increases and cumulative raises, two unions, The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the SMART Transportation Division, held out for improvements to working conditions. Together those unions represent nearly half of the 115,000 freight rail workers. The unions say workers often stay on call for several days at a time, working 12-hour shifts with little notice, and are penalized for calling in sick.
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Benzinga

US News and World Report

U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
LABOR ISSUES
Cheddar News

Rail Strike Deadline Threatens America's Supply Chain

Thousands of railroad workers could strike before the end of this week, causing a potentially massive disruption to the U.S. supply chain. Last week, two of the country's largest rail unions failed to agree on a new contract with rail carriers, after asking for more quality of life provisions covering attendance policies, as well as vacation and sick days. Negotiations between railroads and unions were expected to continue today. Unions have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals, or workers will strike. Suketu Gandhi, partner at Kearney, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAFFIC
