U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now
Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
Rail strike would disrupt cross-border supplies of cars, auto parts, beer
Shipments between the United States and Mexico of everything from cars, auto parts and beer to home appliances, raw materials and energy products could be disrupted if rail unions and railroads don’t come to an agreement and employees go on strike Friday. More than 140,000 rail or rail-related employees...
The Latest Railroad Union Debacle Highlights the Fragility of U.S. Supply Chains
Just as supply chains started showing signs of normalcy, a new crisis threatened to disrupt the transport of goods across the country. In July, major railroad unions voted to authorize a strike over national contract negotiations. While most unions agreed to a proposal that included immediate wage increases and cumulative raises, two unions, The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the SMART Transportation Division, held out for improvements to working conditions. Together those unions represent nearly half of the 115,000 freight rail workers. The unions say workers often stay on call for several days at a time, working 12-hour shifts with little notice, and are penalized for calling in sick.
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
Freight rail operators say they can’t carry hazardous goods or your e-commerce package, blaming a looming rail strike
Rail workers may go on strike this Friday, potentially sparking the next big disruption to the U.S. supply chain. Biden officials are scrambling to prevent a freight rail stoppage that could be the next big threat to the U.S. supply chain. If rail operators and unions don’t reach a deal...
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
It Wasn't Pelosi, Part 2: Congress Member Spends Half Their Salary On Chip Stock Ahead Of The CHIPS Act
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A member of Congress made a questionable stock purchase that was well-timed with legislation. Here’s that latest Congress stock trade that will be publicly scrutinized. What Happened: A new filing from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, shows he purchased...
Rail Strike Deadline Threatens America's Supply Chain
Thousands of railroad workers could strike before the end of this week, causing a potentially massive disruption to the U.S. supply chain. Last week, two of the country's largest rail unions failed to agree on a new contract with rail carriers, after asking for more quality of life provisions covering attendance policies, as well as vacation and sick days. Negotiations between railroads and unions were expected to continue today. Unions have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals, or workers will strike. Suketu Gandhi, partner at Kearney, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Why FedEx Stock Is Down 15% After Hours
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. FedEx Express results were particularly impacted by macroeconomic weakness in Asia...
US railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown, agriculture sources
Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. With farmers starting to harvest autumn crops that are shipped to meat and...
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
SONAR Sightings: Ontario, California, recovers; rate spread between East, West coasts widens
The highlights from Wednesday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Union railworkers in the United States scored a potential key victory in their fight for improved pay and working conditions on Thursday in what could be a model for other unions.
