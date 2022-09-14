The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season. He was expected to bring in a dynamic offensive scheme with plenty of motion and aggressive play-calling. Fans of the organization have been very underwhelmed by the performance of the offense since Canada took the lead. The frustration continued after the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. The offense was only responsible for 16 points and had just 267 yards of total offense. The biggest concern was the rushing attack as the team’s running backs only carried the ball 13 times for 29 yards.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO