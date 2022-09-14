Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Attributes Communication For CB Arthur Maulet’s Improvement After Impressive Week 1 Showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers had many positives to take away from Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Lost a bit in the shuffle, Arthur Maulet provided some huge plays for the defense. The biggest play was when he went untouched into the Bengals backfield, sacking quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?
Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
The Steelers Make T.J. Watt’s Status Official
The good news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2022 campaign with a victory over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, it came with a price after reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited with an injury. He was visibly upset as he made his way to...
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
Steelers RB Najee Harris Off Injury Report, Will Play Against Patriots on Sunday
Rejoice Fantasy Football managers (including myself)! Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is officially off the injury report and will play the Patriots. The talented NFL ball carrier is going to get some carries and will likely start. Fans weren’t sure if they would see Najee playing against New England after what they saw in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.
La'el Collins looking forward to rematch with Micah Parsons
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins will face the team that drafted him when his current team faces the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Naturally, Collins is already looking forward to a rematch with Dallas’ 2021 12th overall pick Micah Parsons. Collins and Parsons battled plenty last year in...
Steelers OC Matt Canada Quoted Saying, “We Like Some Of Those 2-Yard Gains”
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season. He was expected to bring in a dynamic offensive scheme with plenty of motion and aggressive play-calling. Fans of the organization have been very underwhelmed by the performance of the offense since Canada took the lead. The frustration continued after the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. The offense was only responsible for 16 points and had just 267 yards of total offense. The biggest concern was the rushing attack as the team’s running backs only carried the ball 13 times for 29 yards.
