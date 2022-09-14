ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

reverejournal.com

Skwierawski Appointed New Chief of Planning and Community Development

The City Council unanimously approved the mayoral appointment of Tom Skwierawski as the city’s chief of planning and community development at its meeting Monday night. Chief of Staff Kim Hanton appeared on behalf of Mayor Brian Arrigo and introduced Skwierawski to the Council. Skwierawski, who resides in Melrose, has...
FITCHBURG, MA
WMUR.com

CMC launches review after accusations raised about former surgeon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire's largest hospitals is launching an internal review following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester said it will hire an outside firm to lead the investigation in the wake of a report by The Boston Globe Spotlight team that claimed that a retired surgeon associated with CMC settled a number of complaints connected to his time there.
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
Revere, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Revere, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
STOW, MA
Boston Globe

Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct

Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Voters Follow State Trend in Sept. 6 Primary

Revere voters followed the statewide trend in casting their ballots for candidates who emerged victorious in the Democratic and Republican state primaries held Sept. 6. For governor, Revere chose Maura Healey (2,511 votes) and Geoff Diehl (811 votes) in the Democratic and Republican primaries respectively. Healey and Diehl will square off in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
REVERE, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo

George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55. Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming

DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
DEDHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
Daily Free Press

Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages

The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA

