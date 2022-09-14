Read full article on original website
reverejournal.com
Skwierawski Appointed New Chief of Planning and Community Development
The City Council unanimously approved the mayoral appointment of Tom Skwierawski as the city’s chief of planning and community development at its meeting Monday night. Chief of Staff Kim Hanton appeared on behalf of Mayor Brian Arrigo and introduced Skwierawski to the Council. Skwierawski, who resides in Melrose, has...
‘I should have never been stripped of them’: Ricardo Arroyo asks for reinstatement to City Council chair posts
"I, to date, haven't received any message from the council president regarding his decision." Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday asked for Council President Ed Flynn to reinstate him to his chairmanship positions overseeing several council committees. The request comes after Flynn stripped Arroyo of the titles for at...
WMUR.com
CMC launches review after accusations raised about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire's largest hospitals is launching an internal review following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester said it will hire an outside firm to lead the investigation in the wake of a report by The Boston Globe Spotlight team that claimed that a retired surgeon associated with CMC settled a number of complaints connected to his time there.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
whdh.com
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
Boston Globe
Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct
Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
reverejournal.com
Revere Voters Follow State Trend in Sept. 6 Primary
Revere voters followed the statewide trend in casting their ballots for candidates who emerged victorious in the Democratic and Republican state primaries held Sept. 6. For governor, Revere chose Maura Healey (2,511 votes) and Geoff Diehl (811 votes) in the Democratic and Republican primaries respectively. Healey and Diehl will square off in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
reverejournal.com
Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo
George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55. Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.
miltontimes.com
School Committee votes to extend Jette’s paid leave; asks for community’s patience
The School Committee has asked for the community’s continued patience in a statement issued after members voted in a closed session on Sept. 1 to continue Superintendent James Jette’s administrative leave with pay. The statement, issued Sept. 2, said that the committee “is continuing to review this personnel...
I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming
DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Sept. 15th – Outdoor Water Restrictions in Lynn – Rat Elimination in Local City – Airport Noise – Rails & Trails
MSO’s Football Game of the Week Tonight – Haverhill at Danvers 6:30. Weather – National Weather Service – A taste of fall arrives today with highs topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s. Despite breezy conditions, it will be very comfortable for outdoor activities with plentiful sunshine.
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why.
"For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him. The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his...
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
