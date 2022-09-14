ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'

By Brittany Chain For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard.

PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year.

Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord of the property, but she doubted that he should have been there, it was said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcWH3_0hvCTsI400
Metropolitan police constable Claudia Pastina, 30, denied a charge of assault in Westminster Magistrates Court today (pictured outside of the courthouse)

'Ms Pastina tries to deal with him in her capacity as a police constable,' said Ms Sudara Weerasena, prosecuting.

'She tells him to shut his mouth and covered his mouth with her hand. She also goes to strike him to the face.

'She gave a tirade of verbal abuse, threatening that if he doesn't keep his mouth shut she will strike.

'We say the strike is not necessary and the language used was not necessary...'

PC Pastina, of Woolwich, southeast London, denied one charge of assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (weds).

Her trial date was set for 12 December at the same court.

Body worn footage will be relied upon as evidence during the trial.

The officer was released on unconditional bail until her trial date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4M2k_0hvCTsI400
Pastina appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charge

