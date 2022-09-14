Read full article on original website
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement. Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the...
‘Putts Fore Pride’ golf fundraiser set for Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Taylor Mitchell, The Project of the Quad Cities, joins QCL to share details about the upcoming Putts Fore Pride event at Glynns Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park on Oct. 7. Find out more about the event or register here: https://www.tpqc.org/tpqc.nsf/weblinks/DOMO-CGALLZ?open.
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Dennis Speers was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m. Troopers canceled...
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version. It’s feeling like the middle of summer just as the season transitions to fall. So how do we prepare our lawns and gardens for the changes ahead?. Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on QCT at 11. Updated: 4 hours...
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for national award
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge is a top 12 finalist in America’s Transportation Awards. The joint project between Iowa and Illinois is competing for the national grand prize selected by an independent panel as well as the people’s choice award determined by an online vote.
KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version
September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need. Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend. Senior Moment with...
MVC basketball stars take time to read to Rock Island kids
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Missouri Valley Conference is a little over a month away from tipping off the 2022-2023 season, but before the first bucket is made, the schools made their way to the Quad Cities for media day. After everything was finished answering questions about the upcoming...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
Delaware (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc. filed the petition doing business as Happy Joe’s Pizza on Sept. 2. Thomas A. Sacco, president and CEO of Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc., signed the petition.
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging to hold Medicare open enrollment events
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will hold Medicare four open enrollment events in November and December. The Medicare open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. According to the agency, during this period Medicare participants can review their current Medicare Advantage Plan or their Medicare Prescription Drug Plan with 2023 plans.
