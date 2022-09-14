Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle,...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized after car strikes embankment
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Tara Lee Lord, 41, Hiawatha, was northbound on Edwards Road approximately one half mile south of 214th Road. The car drifted off...
myqcountry.com
Learn about your family history at GenealogyKC
It’s important to know your history, and Genealogy KC will give people that opportunity. Genealogy KC will celebrate its eighth annual conference beginning today and running through tomorrow with the theme of “Belonging”. Co-chair of Genealogy KC Loraine McCall says, for her, genealogy represents culture. “And depending...
myqcountry.com
NWMSU Board of Regents outlines presidential preferences
With a search firm hired the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has now approved its prospectus to give to the firm in its search for a new President. Board of Regents Chair John Moore says the prospectus is made to convey to candidates and the search firm the type of candidate the board is searching for.
