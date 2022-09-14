ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler

Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WOKV

3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills

A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WESH

Volusia sheriff: Teen road-rage suspect shot woman's vehicle 7 times

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies in Volusia County said he shot at a woman's vehicle during a road-rage incident. According to deputies, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. The victim said she was traveling southbound on State Route 415 and was approached from behind by a vehicle with no headlights that was driving erratically.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman

10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
PALM COAST, FL

