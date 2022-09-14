Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler
Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested after 9 loaded guns, drugs found in Kingsland home with small child
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman is in jail after police started investigating a drug overdose death, but also discovered evidence of a suspected drug operation in the presence of a small child, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Marissa Seal, 26, turned herself in after a warrant was...
3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
Video: Flagler County deputy recognized for saving frightened toddler from burning home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler was recognized for his heroism while rescuing a three-year-old child from a burning home in Palm Coast last October. Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Crime...
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
News4Jax.com
UF nurse arrested for the second time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from the employer for the second time. Desiree Lato, 41, was arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. When Lato was arrested at...
Something in the water? First Coast top cops finding their way to trouble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A not-guilty verdict Thursday frees former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from his 2-year legal entanglement. But the scandal that engulfed his only term as sheriff puts Daniels in good company - a long list of First Coast sheriffs whose tenure ranged from controversial to outright criminal.
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
cw34.com
'Where your kids at?' Children found wandering at Florida Walmart, man zonked out in car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — People at a Walmart in Florida are getting credited with rescuing two young children who wandered away from their car, wearing only diapers. When deputies from the Volusia Sheriff's Office arrived at the Walmart in Deltona, they found 35-year-old Dejoune Killingbeck asleep in a car with the engine running.
villages-news.com
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills
A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Teen road-rage suspect shot woman's vehicle 7 times
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies in Volusia County said he shot at a woman's vehicle during a road-rage incident. According to deputies, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. The victim said she was traveling southbound on State Route 415 and was approached from behind by a vehicle with no headlights that was driving erratically.
Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
click orlando
2 men arrested in connection with Flagler County catalytic converter thefts, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Monday night after they were identified driving a vehicle linked to thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County, deputies said. Detectives said they identified a suspect vehicle—an older, white Ford Crown Victoria—after catalytic converters were reported stolen over...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman
10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
Local pool company under investigation for fraud reports
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they’re investigating reports of fraud against Blue Ribbon Pools in Port Orange. One customer told Channel 9 that the company took large deposits up front without doing much work. The customer paid Blue Ribbon Pools $28,000 in April as a...
