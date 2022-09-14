Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Per David Ornstein, Chelsea Have Met With RB Leipzig Executive Oliver Mintzlaff
Todd Boehly is continuing his overhaul of Chelsea, with RB Leipzig cheif executive Oliver Mintzlaff the latest candidate met with.
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias charged over alleged extortion plot
Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother Paul, the France and Juventus midfielder. Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba's lawyer,...
Comments / 0