Pine Bluff, AR

September Suicide Prevention walk scheduled for Pine Bluff

 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A change of perception and hope are the goals of a walking event scheduled for Pine Bluff later this month.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal Employee Assistance Program with the Army Substance Abuse Office has scheduled a Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Sept 17. The event will take place at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40 th Avenue, Pine Bluff.

Participants will get a suicide awareness shirt, water bottle and towel. Other goodies, the organizers state, will be given out to participants.

The announcement of the walk stated it is being used to help shift public perception while spreading hope and sharing vital information to those affected by suicide. The employee program and Army office intend to ensure individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help.

