WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Rona Marsh (Virginia Beach City Council)
Rona Marsh is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)
Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Cathy ‘Cat’ Porterfield (Virginia Beach City Council)
Cathy “Cat” Porterfield is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Worth Remick (Virginia Beach City Council)
Worth Remick is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: William “Bill” Moody (Portsmouth City Council)
William “Bill” Moody is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Michael Mauch (Virginia Beach City Council)
Michael Mauch is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
The Salvation Army accepts applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance
NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance to help Hampton Roads families in need this holiday season. In this program, children between birth and 12 years old will get toys and could get Angel Tree gifts and/or stockings. It's a partnership between The...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WAVY News 10
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …
