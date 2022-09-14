ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)

Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Hope Harper (Hampton City Council)

Hope Harper is a candidate for Hampton City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator

GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on the run afterconviction

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …. Chicho’s Backstage all clear regarding conditional …. 2 critically injured after fire at VB homeless encampment. Intercity football team and cheer squads loses more …
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

