Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Related
Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'
Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
Celtics already scouting 1 very notable phenom
Forget Denny’s because the Boston Celtics are going for an early bird special of their own. Celtics GM Brad Stevens was spotted in Europe this week scouting out top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (among other players). “We’re paying attention,” said Stevens of his visit during an interview...
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yadier Molina to wear special helmet commemorating record-breaking start with Adam Wainwright
On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals' battery mates Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright will make MLB history. The pair will make their 325th career start together, breaking a record previously held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich for the Detroit Tigers set in 1975. When Molina...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Simple but Perfect Words to His Team After NL West Clinch
Clayton Kershaw's brief remarks to his teammates after throwing seven shutout innings exemplify what makes him and the 2022 Dodgers team so special.
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Luis Perales identified by Baseball America as under-the-radar pitching prospect with great fastball
Luis Perales was recently identified by Baseball America as an under-the-radar pitching prospect with a great fastball. Perales, 19, was one of three Red Sox prospects to make the publication’s Florida Complex League Top 10 Prospects list earlier this month. The young right-hander placed eighth after posting a 1.08 ERA and 2.31 FIP with 34 strikeouts to nine walks over nine appearances (seven starts) spanning 25 innings of work.
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career
A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0