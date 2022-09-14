ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fox News

Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'

Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics already scouting 1 very notable phenom

Forget Denny’s because the Boston Celtics are going for an early bird special of their own. Celtics GM Brad Stevens was spotted in Europe this week scouting out top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (among other players). “We’re paying attention,” said Stevens of his visit during an interview...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Luis Perales identified by Baseball America as under-the-radar pitching prospect with great fastball

Luis Perales was recently identified by Baseball America as an under-the-radar pitching prospect with a great fastball. Perales, 19, was one of three Red Sox prospects to make the publication’s Florida Complex League Top 10 Prospects list earlier this month. The young right-hander placed eighth after posting a 1.08 ERA and 2.31 FIP with 34 strikeouts to nine walks over nine appearances (seven starts) spanning 25 innings of work.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
CHICAGO, IL
StyleCaster

Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career

A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On  Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
