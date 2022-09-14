Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
observer-me.com
Maine hunters go to extreme lengths to stop people from stealing their trail cameras
Hunters of a certain age will remember the “Trail Timer.” The small plastic box contains a battery-operated clock and clips to a string, which is stretched across a game trail and attached to another tree or bush. When placed at the proper height, a deer, bear or other...
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
newscentermaine.com
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
When Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett reached the eagles, the birds weren't moving. Thompson said they were entangled, floating, stunned, and tired — but alive.
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
mainepublic.org
Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine
The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings. Panelists:. Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon. Derek Lovitch,...
RELATED PEOPLE
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
weatherboy.com
Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine
Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
Halloween Heads Up: What’s Next for the World-Famous ‘The Conjuring’ Home After a Maine Couple Sold It
Even if you haven't seen the movies, I'm sure you've heard of the "Conjuring" house in Burrillville, Rhode Island. On Facebook, it's called 'The Old Farm on Round Top Road.' After all, the Halloween season is the most popular time of year for haunted houses, especially when they're real!. It's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Maine frost watch: Mainers set to turn off air conditioning and turn on heat soon
MAINE, USA — The winds of change are here. I'm tracking a strong cold front in eastern Canada that will soon bring the mercury down to the freezing mark for parts of the Pine Tree State. After a warm Wednesday for most of the state, where temps made a...
Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine
The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Comments / 0