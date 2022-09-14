ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, ME

Seacoast Current

A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine

What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
ENVIRONMENT
mainepublic.org

Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine

The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings. Panelists:. Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon. Derek Lovitch,...
MAINE STATE
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
The Maine Writer

Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine

The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA

