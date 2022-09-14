Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
10 New Happy Hours Around The D.C. Area To Try This Fall
Do you feel it? That end-of-summer mourning in the air? Autumn’s equinox still lies ahead of us, which means it’s the perfect time of year to bask in the bittersweetness of summer’s end. Feel what you need to feel, but don’t forget that when the outdoor movies and concerts leave the D.C. area, so do the heat waves, humidity and mosquitoes. And when fall comes, it brings (however briefly) near-perfect temperatures, bright colors, and delicious seasonal drinks.
Amazon Plans To Fund More Than 1,000 Affordable Housing Units In D.C. Area
Amazon is partnering with a dozen D.C.-area providers and developers to fund more than 1,000 affordable housing units — the tech giant’s latest attempt to blunt the economic impact of its second headquarters, a massive complex that although it’s not set to open until 2023, has already drastically altered the economic landscape of the D.C. region.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
alxnow.com
Memorial services planned in Old Town for local journalist Lee Hernly
A pair of gatherings are planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, to commemorate the recently deceased founder of local news sites Red Brick Town and Port City Wire: Lee Hernly. Lee was a pioneer of local journalism in Alexandria, launching the popular hyperlocal blog Red Brick Town in 2006, which eventually grew into the local news site Port City Wire. Lee died suddenly in July from complications from a cerebral hemorrhage.
fox5dc.com
'Werewolf killer' banned from dating sites by judge
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man who fatally stabbed a stranger because he thought the victim was a werewolf was back in court Thursday. Prosecutors asked a judge to add new rules to Pankaj Bhasin's conditional release to restrict his internet use after he was discovered on dating apps and sites.
fox5dc.com
Waterfront Wednesdays in Old Town Alexandria
For a limited time, Old Town Alexandria has more to offer then just great food and drinks! FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado tells us all about the new Waterfront Wednesdays event.
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Is your swimming pool the fountain of youth?
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Swimming laps is a terrific, low-impact exercise option and a pleasant way to work out… But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
ffxnow.com
Dodge stolen twice from Tysons auto dealership in 48 hours
A burglar broke into a Tysons auto dealership to steal the same car twice over 48 hours, according to police. A 2021 Dodge Durango was first stolen at 4 a.m. on September 12 from the dealership at 1592 Spring Hill Road. The car was later recovered from another jurisdiction and returned to the dealership.
NBC Washington
Judge Orders Alexandria ‘Werewolf' Killer Off Social Media After Dating Profile Sparks Concern
A man who killed a stranger in Alexandria, Virginia, because he believed the victim was a werewolf while having a mental break must stay off social media, a judge said Thursday. His online dating profile had raised concerns. Four years ago, Pankaj Bhasin, then 34, stabbed Brad Jackson more than...
storereporter.com
Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning
D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
alxnow.com
NOVA Parks takes control of Winkler Botanical Preserve
Boosted by multi-million dollar endowment, ownership of the 45-acre Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) was signed over to NOVA Parks on Thursday (September 15). Mayor Justin Wilson was joined by members of City Council, interim Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, City Manager Jim Parajon and city staff for the deed signing ceremony.
thezebra.org
Orphan Vehicles Will Stir Nostalgia At Alexandria Car Show on Sept. 17
ALEXANDRIA, VA – This Saturday, Sept. 17, travel back in time at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum for a classic car show featuring a variety of Packards and other orphan vehicles. This show will bring together cars that are no longer manufactured – hence the term “orphan” – and will be hosted in the Lyceum parking lot. Stop by from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., it’s free to attend, and is co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum.
